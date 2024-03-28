Shobha De Addresses A Literary Evening At The Hotel's Writers Bar

FPJ

Against the backdrop of the Raffles Udaipur, the hotel's Writers Bar hosts an evening of literary enchantment, leaving an indelible mark on all those in attendance.

The event unfolded seamlessly with esteemed guests and literature enthusiasts gathered for an unforgettable rendezvous with acclaimed Indian Novelist & Columnist, Shobhaa De.

The evening commenced with a champagne reception, a nod to the elegance and sophistication that permeates every corner of Raffles Udaipur. As guests mingled and immersed themselves in the ambiance of the Writers Bar, anticipation mounted for the main event - a captivating reading session by none other than Shobhaa De, a luminary in the literary world. She mesmerized the audience with excerpts from her latest book, 'Insatiable', with her words weaving a tapestry of emotions and drawing guests into the heart of her narrative.

As the event drew to a close, guests had the privilege of having copies of 'Insatiable' personally signed by Shobhaa De, transforming each book into a cherished memento of the evening's festivities.

Nestled within the magnificent walls of Raffles Udaipur, the Writers Bar stands as a testament to the legacy of literature and the art of storytelling. With a collection boasting over 3500 books, including works by some of the world's most prolific writers, the Writers Bar has long been revered as a sanctuary for literary connoisseurs.