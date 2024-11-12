 Shalini Passi Has Shaved Her Head 4 Times; Know Her Reason Behind This Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShalini Passi Has Shaved Her Head 4 Times; Know Her Reason Behind This Act

Shalini Passi Has Shaved Her Head 4 Times; Know Her Reason Behind This Act

Shalini Passi revealed that she has shaved her head 4 times and recently, she did it in 2018

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Shalini Passi, who is known for her extravagant personality and unique presence in the Netflix show, 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' recently revealed her reason behind shaving her head multiple times. While in conversation with an esteemed publication, she shared that she doesn't enjoy styling her hair too much because she donates it.

Reason why Shalini shaves her head

Shalini Passi revealed that she has shaved her head 4 times and recently, she did it in 2018 when she donated her hair to the Tirupati temple. Shalini hails from North India and Sikhs in the region do not usually cut or shave their hair. They believe in using clips, flowers, and other accessories to style their hair. But Shalini believes that her devotion and her will to perform acts charity is above her need for styling her hair.

X (Twitter)

Apart from offering her hair at the Tirumala Tirupati temple, Shalini and her husband, Sanjay Passi have often been involved in generous donations as religious offerings or charity. The couple donated ₹10 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in 2021. Shalini is a philanthropist and it is a core part of her identity. Even in the show, she has often come out as a self-less, self-content and generous person. While explaining her approach to charity and her appearance, she said, "I don’t style my hair much because, in the end, I will donate it."

FPJ Shorts
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case; Seizes Fake Aadhaars And Passports
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case; Seizes Fake Aadhaars And Passports

When did Shalini first decide to shave her head?

Shalini is a passionate art enthusiast, a philanthropist with multiple hobbies and someone who thrives to live her life to the fullest. She shared her transformation and personal journey with NOD magazine in the past. She mentioned that in 2013, her son Robin left for his university studies and that was a turning point in her life. That is when she first decided to shave her head. Not only did this move open her pathway to devotion but it also inspired her to be an aesthete and she further adopted a minimalist wardrobe of black and white to embark on her new path.

As showcased in the show, Shalini truly thinks of herself as the main character and enjoys balancing her role as a mother, partner, and a philanthropist. "I’m a great collector, a great mother, a great housewife, and a good friend. I’ve always been the star of my own life."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gen-Z Vs Gen-Alpha: What Sets This Generation Apart?

Gen-Z Vs Gen-Alpha: What Sets This Generation Apart?

7 Foods That Are Healthy For Your Lungs

7 Foods That Are Healthy For Your Lungs

Shalini Passi Has Shaved Her Head 4 Times; Know Her Reason Behind This Act

Shalini Passi Has Shaved Her Head 4 Times; Know Her Reason Behind This Act

Veena Offers Me The Most Scope For Originality And Innovation: Ramana Balachandhran

Veena Offers Me The Most Scope For Originality And Innovation: Ramana Balachandhran

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Madhya Pradesh During Winter

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In Madhya Pradesh During Winter