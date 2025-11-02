 Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60, Pooja Dadlani, 42: Did You Know SRK & His Manager Share The Same Birthday?
As fans around the world celebrate King Khan’s 60th birthday, it’s also a day of double celebration for his trusted confidante, Pooja

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani share a special bond- one that goes beyond work. Interestingly, they share the same birthday- November 2! As fans around the world celebrate King Khan’s 60th birthday, it’s also a day of double celebration for his trusted confidante, Pooja.

A Bond Beyond Work

Pooja Dadlani has been an integral part of Shah Rukh Khan’s professional and personal life for over a decade. She joined his team around 2012, and ever since, she has been by his side through every film release, event, and milestone. From managing his brand endorsements to being a key link between SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and the media, Pooja is often described as the “backbone” of his professional world.

However, what truly stands out is their friendship beyond the business. Pooja is often seen celebrating festivals, family gatherings, and even private vacations with SRK and his family. She shares a warm relationship with Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam- often posting heartfelt birthday wishes or unseen moments from their lives on social media.

A Decade of Trust and Loyalty

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has credited his success and peace of mind to a strong, loyal team- with Pooja Dadlani being a constant presence. During tough times, such as Aryan Khan’s legal controversy in 2021, Pooja stood firmly by the family, showcasing her loyalty and emotional connection with them.

Farah Khan took to Instagram to wish Pooja on her birthday. According to the pictures, it seemed like Pooja is also among the close people celebrating SRK's birthday in Alibaug. Her unwavering friendship with SRK is a beautiful bond to witness in this fast-paced world.

Here’s wishing Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani a very happy birthday!

