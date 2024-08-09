 Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts A Rare Hermes Bag At The Mumbai Airport, Know What It Costs
Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts A Rare Hermes Bag At The Mumbai Airport, Know What It Costs

Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts A Rare Hermes Bag At The Mumbai Airport, Know What It Costs

Shah Rukh Khan was carrying was a rare Hermer fauve-hued Hac a Dos PM backpack at the Mumbai airport. Keep reading to know the price.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla | Hermes website

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan flew to Switzerland for the Locarno Film Festival, where he will be honoured with a special award for his career achievements. The actor was photographed by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, and what grabbed our attention was the rare Hermes bag he was effortlessly flaunting.

SRK Airport Look

The actor opted for a basic airport look with a white T-shirt, blue denim pants, and a vibrant orange jacket. He accessorised his attire with sneakers, a chic chain, bracelets, sunglasses, and an expensive bag, which completed his fashion. 

The bag he was carrying was a rare Hermer fauve-hued Hac a Dos PM backpack that cost a whopping price of 13,800 Canadian dollars, which is approximately 8,43,388 Indian rupees. The backpack is a classic Hermes, featuring the staple Hermes silver buckle on the front with adjustable straps on the back. 

Hermes website

Hermes website

Shah Rukh Khan expensive Hermes bag collection

This is not the first time that the actor has been spotted in a Hermes bag. He owns a similar rare bag but in black edition. A post by Diet Sabya showed that SRK was spotted carrying the same bag twice: first at the airport with his son Abram and again at Siddharth Ananad's birthday celebration.

According to Diet Sabya, the black bag retails for USD 11,995 (Rs 10 lakh), while the tan edition costs Rs 8 lakh.

The Pathaan actor is popular among fans for his expensive watch and bag collection, which includes a wide range of designer labels with an expensive price range. He often likes to complete his fashion look by adding luxury accessories, which consist of a watch, sunglasses, jewellery and bags.

