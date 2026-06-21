Sexual Health Myths Explained: Condom Use, Porn Impact, and Vaginal Hygiene Clarified | File Pic

I am 24 and lose my erection while wearing a condom. Is it ED? KB, Khar West

No, it is not erectile dysfunction (ED) if you lose your erection while putting on a condom but otherwise get a good erection. This is a common problem. With regular use, you may eventually stop losing your erection while putting on a condom. The process may affect your arousal and create performance pressure. Even a slight shift in focus can cause you to lose your erection. Wearing a condom can be included as part of foreplay with your partner, thus normalising the process. You can also practise wearing one while masturbating. This will help you feel more comfortable and confident. Remember: Losing an erection occasionally is considered normal. With foreplay, you can regain it. Erections do not remain as shown in pornography. The waxing and waning of an erection is normal. Read more at mydoctortells.com/ed.

We have been married for six months. I feel aroused while watching pornography, but not with my husband. It is affecting our relationship. Please guide me. JD, Ghatkopar East

Studies have found that regularly watching pornography is linked to lower sexual arousal with a partner. It also affects satisfaction levels by creating false and unrealistic expectations of the partner. The brain becomes accustomed to a high level of stimulation that may not be achievable in real life. It can eventually create an emotional disconnect. Emotional intimacy and foreplay are key factors in healthy sex, but these are often missing in pornography. Neuroscience indicates a decreased connection with the partner due to pornography consumption. Your brain may become trained to respond to a particular pattern and develop unrealistic expectations that cannot be met in real life. You cannot expect your husband to perform as people do in pornography. Meet a sexologist who can help you unlearn and relearn male sexual patterns. You need to work on yourself to protect your marriage.

As I want to conceive now, is it okay to use V-Wash for vaginal hygiene during sex? HD, Dombivli East

No, V-Wash is not required to maintain vaginal hygiene. The vagina cleanses itself naturally. It maintains healthy flora and removes unwanted substances. It has a balanced pH, and its slightly acidic environment helps prevent bacterial and fungal growth. The body protects the vagina because it plays a role in conception. During sexual intercourse, sperm pass through the vagina and travel towards the fallopian tubes to fuse with the egg. In short, the vagina is a self-cleaning organ. There is no need to alter its flora with external agents unless they are prescribed by a gynaecologist.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to sexmatters1234@gmail.com