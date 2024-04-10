 'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark': German Women's Rights Organisation Claims Nude Female Statues Fade Out Due To Frequent Touching
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark': German Women's Rights Organisation Claims Nude Female Statues Fade Out Due To Frequent Touching

'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark': German Women's Rights Organisation Claims Nude Female Statues Fade Out Due To Frequent Touching

The women's rights organisation Terre des Femmes, in Germany has shown the bronze statue of a nude woman where the breasts being lighter from the statue's colour after being touched for years.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Snapshot of video from Terre des Femmes Youtube

The issue of female sexual harassment has always been a profound problem in our society, and to address that, the women's rights organisation Terre des Femmes, in Germany has shown the bronze statue of a nude woman where the breasts being lighter from the statue's colour after being touched for years. This move is a part of their campaign "Unsilence the violence", to highlight the rising issue of female sexual harassment daily, reported by DW.

A large white board was put behind the three bronze statues of naked women by the group. The board says a slogan 'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark'. This emphasises how the colour of the statue faded after people touched their vital parts, leaving a mark on the statue, and how two out of three women face sexual harassment once in their lifetime.

Snapshot of video from Terre des Femmes Youtube

The group Terre des Femmes works against human rights violations against girls and women. They also campaign for gender discrimination and other women's rights for the past 40 years.

The spokeswoman of the group mentioned that the slogans were put at the three statues, the Juliet Capulet statue in Munich's Marienplatz, the "Youth" statue in Bremen's Hoetgerhof and the "Frau Rhein" statue in the part of Berlin.

Snapshot of video from Terre des Femmes Youtube

The pictures show how the breast colour of the bronze statue has faded, indicating that it has been touched frequently. "Sexual harassment is a problem that is far too often trivialized or ignored", said Sina Tonk of Tere des Femmes in their press release. The people passing by the statue can scan a QR code on the placards where they can hear a short recording of it speaking out against the assault.

This action has brought attention to the sexual harassment problems around the world and addressed a major issue faced by many women. People need to come out and talk about such issues in society and thereby stand to protect the women in their surroundings. The need for immediate action against such problems and more safer environment for women is essential.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark': German Women's Rights Organisation Claims Nude Female Statues...

'Sexual Harassment Leaves A Mark': German Women's Rights Organisation Claims Nude Female Statues...

Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With J: Meaning, Qualities, And More

Muslim Baby Boy Names Starting With J: Meaning, Qualities, And More

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Set OOTD Trend On Fire With Inspiration From Bollywood Stars Who Slay The...

Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Set OOTD Trend On Fire With Inspiration From Bollywood Stars Who Slay The...

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: April 10 Or 11? Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted In Parts Of India; Country To...

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: April 10 Or 11? Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted In Parts Of India; Country To...

World Homeopathy Day 2024: 'Homeopathy Offers A 100% Natural And Non-Invasive Approach To...

World Homeopathy Day 2024: 'Homeopathy Offers A 100% Natural And Non-Invasive Approach To...