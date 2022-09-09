Seven books to read this September

September has arrived and it is another month of reading for book lovers. So, here are 7 books that you should read this September

1. Go Startup: Your Best Guide to Unlocking the Values and Culture of Success By Karan Kashyap

The author is a proponent of design thinking and innovation in small enterprises, he is one of the 30 leaders in Asia, a Fellow at Swedish Institute Management Program (SIMP), a Jury member for Sweden-India Mobility Hackathon, and a Panellist on the Aljazeera channel in America. He has been trained by the United Nations for providing skill development to international migrants and ref-ugees in their entrepreneurial ventures. He has studied entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Insti-tute of Technology (MIT) Bootcamp and is a mentor at the Government of India’s Atal Innovation Mission. Based on intensive interactions with businesses in India’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, Karan Kashyap’s Go Start Up provides a starting point for young enterprises’ owners to establish their legacy as founders. In today’s times, the most valuable currency for a start-up is the environ-ment it creates and fosters, for its clients as well as for its employees.

2. The secret in my blood by Akanksha Agarwal

The secret in my blood is a lattice of emotions expressed by a woman through her being that is analogous to life. The analect recites the intricate torrid state that marks the tumultuous journey from a girl to a woman. Every word epitomizes the indefinite feeling of love. The poetess weaves the alchemy of blood and love that demands to be reckoned, one meaningless without the other. The poems depict the fervour and rhapsody between a man and woman with vivid characterisation. Akanksha renders a vignette that illustrates implicit yearnings, the joy and ecstasy of passion and love. The book is spread across three parts that is Ovulating in Emotions, Bleeding in Love, Fertile to Fly. A special poem that’s winning hearts of the readers from the Secret in my blood is -The whiff of his bones, intoxicating... Her eyes wandering to never blink, her ears wanting to tune into his sound, her brain asking to abide with him. Forever, ever and ever!Her path is where his road is, her shadow is where his footsteps are, her fingers swayed with his touch, her smile is when he beams. Forever, ever and ever.

3. Des Vu by Sapna Sanchita

Swapna Sanchita is a poet, a storyteller, and an educator who studied engineering before getting a degree in management from IIMK. She has published four books for children and two poetry col-lections. She has contributed to a number of international anthologies and journals. Des Vu is a beautiful collection of poems that delve into everyday thoughts and experiences all of us have and face. The poetry is as deep as it is simple and elegant. It explores the ever-relevant world of friend-ship, love, and relationships without bringing too much heaviness that is so intrinsic to a lot of the poetry that we read today. One of the poems is The Earth And The Sky “The thing about the heav-ens is It never really does kiss the sea And yet we stand at the shore, Looking out towards the hori-zon Wistfully, Touched by the mirage Of where two worlds meet.” Des Vu contains modern, con-temporary poems that do not always follow a rhyme scheme, mostly written in blank verse but are heartfelt and relatable. In addition, some of the poems are accompanied by charming illustrations that add to the aesthetic appeal of this book. Des Vu is a short read that will make you fall in love with the art of poetry.

4. The Last Sutta By Vishesh Dubey

Vishesh Dubey is a first-time author, born and brought up Jamshedpur. From his very early days, Vishesh has had a deep connection with Varanasi, due to his family roots belonging to the holy city. Mahadev and Ganga have played an instrumental role in how the author grew up as a human be-ing. 'The Last Sutta', his first fiction novel, is his 12 years of work, in which the author has knitted his personal life experiences into a fiction novel.Abhay, a lower middle-class guy, is ditched by his rich girlfriend due to status differences. Heartbroken, Abhay has two choices, take the insult and move on or decide to break this false ego of her ex- girlfriend.He buys a pack of cigarettes and sets a goal for himself, swearing to smoke a cigarette every time he moves a step closer to achieving his revenge. In parallel, runs a story of how Abhay shaped as a person and his journey to become one of the most powerful political figures in India. This book touches multiple aspects of human emo-tions and anyone who ever wanted to give up, this book will surely act as a motivation.

5. Wind Beneath Your Wings by Harshita Daruri

Harshita Daruri, is a dentist by qualification and a dreamer by profession. Growing up, she fell in love with the.Writing a novel was always on her goal-sheet, and eventually, with Wind Beneath Your Wings, it became a reality. When not reading or writing, Harshita loves indulging in cooking experi-ments. “They do turn out great,” her husband agreed at gunpoint, and her toddler son was found on the floor laughing. She loves continental food and long drives. The synopsis of the book goes like this. "Dr. Sia Bharadwaj has a perfect life. Well, if she repeats it enough, maybe it will start sounding true, maybe her past wouldn't haunt her so often. Maybe…Working with Vijay Simha Ray, the smartest businessman and the heir to the vast Simha empire, would be a great experience if she can ignore the butterflies that seemed to have taken permanent residence in her stomach.She is the sunshine cutting through his darkness. He owed her his life and wanted her with a passion that left him breathless. There is friendship. There is absolute trust. The chemistry, off the roof. Still, she wouldn't give in. Why?Sia cannot give in. He deserves someone who can give him the world. She cannot make him the collateral damage. Not when she is being hunted.Can they escape the clutches of their past?Can Vijay break down her barriers? How far does one go for love?Wind Be-neath Your Wings is a heart-warming love story with a sweet happily ever after.”The book is availa-ble on kindle for free.

6. Olive Diaries by Hemant Saxena

Olive Diaries is a collection of seven stories from the ‘military fiction’ genre that bring out precious moments from the lives of ordinary soldiers as they are about to commit their precious lives and souls in the service of the nation. This book is not a saga of exceptional bravery and courage but a sensitive account of trials and tribulations of common people who can be seen in or out of the uni-form, face strong mental, physical and emotional adversities while handling challenges, much be-yond the call of their duty. These stories are born out of some very personal and intimate expe-riences of the author who has spent over three decades in the Indian Army as a commissioned of-ficer between 1984 and 2015. The stories rise above the stereotype projection of military heroes and their immediate environment. There are seven stories in the collection namely Mission Accom-plished which deals with the dilemma of a young helicopter pilot, Breaking Bank that characterises the basic nature of a soldier even if he is handed a raw deal. Entangled dwells with the human tra-gedy of illegal migration across the International border whereas Koh-e-Paima is the account of a battle from the point of view of a young Pakistani officer during the Kargil war. A Sweet Box brings its readers face to face with underbelly of Pakistan sponsored cross border terrorism and Who Says Elephants Can’t Fly is an anecdotal account of authors travel to Leh on IL76 military transport aircraft.

7. The Breakthrough- 11 Trail Blazers. One Movement by Megha Bajaj

Bestselling Author Megha Bajaj is the New Voice of India and has often been referred to as India’s most loved author. Her latest book, The Breakthrough published by Rupa Publications has been playing a humongous role in uplifting human consciousness and has sold 15,000 plus copies al-ready! Megha is one of those authors, whose words simply bypass the mind and go to the heart and create instant transformation. Megha is an author mentor and an edupreneur whose WoW pro-grams online, and as part of schools curriculums, have impacted over a million students, CEO’s, home-makers, entrepreneurs and corporate professionals in the last decade. The author is an ar-dent seeker of spiritual teacher, Mahatria, Ra.The Breakthrough, is a book about you. It contains the story of 11 people from across India: Praburam (Alubee), Kavish Gadia (Freadom App), Nitin Nyati (Nyati Builders) Sushiil Mehta (Jains Car Shoppe) Chitra Prasad (NSN group of schools), Dr Asha Vijay (GarbhaGudi IVF), Kanni and Uvaraj (Poorvika Mobiles), Guru Prasad Makam (Guru & Jana Chartered Accountancy Firm), Sandeep Agarwal (Ratnadeep Supermarkets) Arun Kumar Natha (inPace), Mukesh Jain (Meghdoot Textiles). They began their life with nothing, and are today trailblazers, in their stories, you will find yourself. These stories have been inspiring youth and CEOs, entrepreneurs and home-makers – and even eminent filmmakers who wish to create a se-ries out of the book.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in