Senior Citizens: What Minimum They Expect from Government

With number totaling around 125 million plus, senior citizens (with age of 60 years and more) constitute around 10 per cent of total population which is significant. Their contribution to the country’s growth has also been enormous. But fact remains that as elderly they feel neglected from all quarters including government. Not that the government has not done anything. With enactment of a Comprehensive Policy for Older People in 1999 (revised in 2011) and formulation of The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, the government has laid down a wide-ranging roadmap for legal protection and welfare for elderly. Other benefits like pension or medical benefits are also in existence.

Extent of benefits is, however, too meagre considering needs and aspirations of the population and therefore, it serves little purpose. More than 85 per cent of elderly do not get any pension from their last serving organizations and they have to rely on their savings alone for rest of their life. Further, more than 60 per cent of elders fall below poverty line. This calls for total relook at existing benefits available to senior citizens so as to enable them to live with dignity; they aspire to have adequate financial and other support from the system they served for many decades. Benefits should accrue both from central as well as state governments.

Some of the expectations of elderly from the governments are summed up as under:

1. Pension: All senior citizens below poverty line must get a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000/- in lieu of the current amount of central pension of Rs 200/- per month.

2. Medical Benefits: In all private hospitals, 10 per cent of the beds should be reserved for senior citizens (exclusive geriatric ward) where the government should bear full medical treatment cost up to Rs 5.00 lacs and 50 per cent of such expenses from Rs 5.00 to Rs 10.00 lacs, once in 3 years.

3. Medical Insurance: As the premium for medical insurance is very high for senior citizens, it should be subsidized by government: 100 per cent and 25 per cent for policies up to Rs 5.00 lacs and above Rs 5.00 lacs respectively.

4. Job Opportunities: Many senior citizens in their 3rd age (age between 60 to 75) are quite active both physically as well as mentally and want to contribute to society. 5 per cent of government jobs at various levels (excluding the administrative ones covered under UPSC) may be reserved for senior citizens subject to usual terms and conditions.

5. Senior Homes: Because of breakdown of extended family concept, many senior citizens want to live independently either in their own homes or old age homes. Government should create senior homes with all amenities at reasonable cost for all aspiring elderly. Exclusive senior citizen homes should also be developed by the government for elderly suffering from mental diseases like dementia / Alzheimer’s, etc. Besides other facilities, all such government old age homes should have services of a trained and qualifies geriatric counselor.

6. Senior Citizen Friendly Environment: It is the duty of government to create elder friendly environment and infrastructure in all public places like railway stations, airports, road crossings, banks, post-offices, among others. Government should plan to create at least one model senior citizen friendly town / city in each district by 2025 through government budgetary support.

7. Bank Deposits: Other than senior citizen saving schemes, all other bank deposits usually carry an additional interest of .5 per cent (50 basis points) for senior citizens. As interest rates are going down, this additional benefit to senior citizens should be increased to minimum 1.00 per cent (100 basis points). Further, the interest on such deposit should also be made tax free.

8. Income Tax: Income tax exemption for senior citizens should be enhanced to Rs 5 lacs annually with maximum taxation bracket being limited to 20 per cent. Deduction under Section 80D towards medical expenses / health insurance premium should be increased to Rs 75,000/- from the current level of Rs 50,000/-.

9. Home Loans: The age of home loan facility from banks and other institutions should be increased to 70 years from the current age of 60 years. The period of repayment may be capped at 80 years.

10. Academic Curriculum: A subject / chapter on Respecting Elders must be mandatorily included in school curriculum at primary level itself so as to teach sense of love and respect to elders. Similarly, all students at graduate / post-graduate should be facilitated to work as volunteers at senior homes / other places where seniors stay at least 15 days during a year. This will sensitize young minds to concerns and issues of elders.

11. Senior Citizen Clubs: Government should create senior citizen clubs in each village / each ward of a town and city that can become a resting as well as enjoyment place for retired people. These clubs should be provided with basic amenities including some reading books as well as indoor playing equipment.

Way Forward:

Senior citizens represent a significant and relevant segment of population that deserves respect and an enabling environment to lead their lives with dignity and happiness. Above recommendations are minimum the government can do in this process. What is needed on ground is support for them in terms of their stay, finance and health. It is the bounden duty of any responsive government to take care of their retired population. That is the only way to go forward towards future by respecting the past.

(With inputs from R Kannan, Former Head, Corporate Performance, Hinduja Group.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 02:41 PM IST