Senior Citizens: Five Ways They Can Contribute to Society

In my last piece, I wrote about expectations of senior citizens from the government. While the same remains true, elders also need to reciprocate by harnessing their energies and contributing to society. Many seniors on retirement from active first life profession feel that they have done enough and it is time to relax. Physical limitations will definitely set in because of onset of age and slowing down of active organs. But that does not definitely signify end of active life. In fact, journey in second or third phases of life is sometimes more exciting than the earlier one. The first part of life is usually spent in rat race of passing examinations in student life or working professionalism and is driven by worldly pleasures. Subsequent phase of life as seniors is often characterized by reflection, introspection, finding out our own “Ikigai” and leading a life of inspiration to others. This phase is more enjoyable where there is a need to look beyond and continue contributing to society to the extent we can.

Possible Means of Contribution:

Five (5) ways the elderly can carry on giving back to society include:

1. Keeping Physically and Mentally Fit: Starting point is that elders must remain fit with sound physical and mental condition despite aging as it is the prerequisite for any act of meaningful contribution. Conscious efforts should be made by elders to keep good physical health through regular and balanced diet, physical work out and keeping mentally active and agile through meditation, etc. Keeping oneself busy throughout the day is key to a good health and sound mind. Besides being able to contribute to society, this will be an indirect way of giving back by way of reduction in medical bills for ill health.

2. Becoming Family Mentor: This is an important contribution through moving away from the role of active leading of family to advising / guiding younger generation to develop and facilitating them to take decisions related to their life. The wisdom and sharing of knowledge by elderly will go a long way in creating an ideal ambience for families. Families are at the core of any society and therefore, good and well-knit families will lead to betterment of society.

3. Help Needy: This a crucial role. Many people in our society are in need of different types of help: some need financial and others non-financial. Seniors are in an ideal position to offer particularly the non-financial help as their have adequate time. This includes teaching needy students in proximity, guiding young people in community, among others. If they have adequate money, they should give at least some of it to the really needy like through initiatives of bearing education cost of needy students or donating to orphanage / old age homes, supporting specific NGO activities, etc. This will be a real contribution for furtherance of society.

4. Actively Contribute to Society: Elders who are physically fit and mentally able, can contribute directly to the societal / economic development through engaging in activities like taking up a part-time job or working with an NGO, etc. Idea is not making money but to give back to society in real terms.

5. Be Part of Government Initiatives: This is a great way of supporting the society. Both state and central governments are involved in various initiatives for benefit of people where the elders can act as volunteers. For example, they can work in government libraires as librarians or can join as volunteers in Swatch Bharat Mission of the government, or work as volunteers in government hospitals, etc. Besides giving satisfaction, these activities will help seniors to keep themselves physically and mentally busy.

Way Forward:

As elders have expectations from the government and other stakeholders, so do others from seniors. They need to co-exist and look after benefits of each otter. It is not enough to live for oneself; it is equally important to live for others. This is the only way any society can progress to growth and prosperity. One’s aim in life should be to do, whatever he / she can, for the society and nation till last minute. As it is said, it is not important how long you live, but it is relevant how well you live for others!!

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 04:56 PM IST