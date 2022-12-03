Senior citizens: Five grand ways of living life | File Image

It is often said that elder life is difficult. Many people take the post-work retired life as a 'leading to preparation' towards the ultimate reality i.e., death. Life, therefore, is no more an 'adventure' but just a 'routine journey'. Getting up in morning, seeing some movies or spending time with friends or family and praying to get sleep at night as insomnia creeps in and hence pills had to be taken to embrace sleep. Again, getting up in morning and the same routine continues. It is no more 'leading life'; its just 'living a routine life' without any aim or purpose.

There is another way leading life though: living joyfully, meaningfully and graciously. That’s the 'grand way of living an elderly life'. Following five ways should be followed to lead such life:

1. Run hard: People often say that you become less active when you start aging. That’s natural but at the same time we must keep ourselves fit and fine. A healthy body is required for anything we want to do. Therefore, the starting point of leading a grand life is that we must keep ourselves physically fit. Whether we run 3000 steps a day or do jogging or cycling or swimming or active yoga, the principal objective is to keep the body agile, to the extent possible.

2. Think fast: Mind is the ultimate driver of everything. Withering away of neurons or disconnect between them is the root cause of all loss of mental agility, beginning of mental impairment and loss of cognitive abilities. One should therefore try to keep the mind active by engaging in all types of mentally active games / activities. Keeping mind busy and active is the biggest armory of a grand life.

3. Live a king size life: This is crucial; you may have a good physique, an active mind but if you 'think yourself as lesser or inferior than others', it will not lead you anywhere. The smarter people are those who think they are smart. Elder people must do whatever they like to do: eat, move around and enjoy life irrespective of what others say. This living the life of 'king size' is the key to everything.

4. Be happy always: This is a big challenge. When we become old, there are several ways we can keep ourselves happy: being with nature, in company of family, helping someone, be kind to others, doing some good things, travel, or any other such things.

5. Be attached but also be detached: This is the final but crucial aspect of leading a grand life. Elders need to be attached with the tangible and intangible assets like house / property / family members / friends but at the same time they need to dissociate with such things 'with rationality and without emotion'.

In life, we will gain something and lose out on some others; that’s the law of nature. We do not get anything by being attached with emotions as that may result in severe mental pain, if something adverse happens in the said relationship or loss of some assets. Therefore, attachment with a sense of detachment is the best principle of moving on in life.

If you are traveler in life journey and follow the above 5 principles of leading a grand life, you may enjoy the voyage despite its being hard and tough. It all depends on you: your attitude and perspective. You can make it sweet and happy or bitter and difficult. Let all of us as elders lead a 'grand life' and enjoy it to the hilt.