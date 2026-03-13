Seiko’s India Moment: Why The Japanese Watchmaker Is Winning Big

Seiko is in a bull run in India and has clearly been the favourite of major watch retailers, opening more doors. Positioned as affordable luxury blending horological legacy with modern watchmaking, Seiko has emerged as a brand of choice for increasingly discerning watch buyers who seek value in every watch they buy. Offering a diverse range, from the latest Seiko Presage Cocktail automatic watch priced just above ₹50,000 to the comeback of the design-forward King Seiko Vanac at less than ₹3,00,000, Seiko’s offering at every price point is superior to its fancier competitors. In keeping with its successful run, the brand opened its flagship boutique at Marks Square, Bengaluru, spanning 1,400 sq. ft. The store, inaugurated by cricket legend Anil Kumble, reflects Seiko’s 145-year watchmaking legacy and offers a refined retail experience showcasing collections, such as King Seiko, Prospex, Presage, Astron, and New 5 Sports.

Abdul Rehman, proprietor, GLITEX INC, Niladri Mazumder, President and COO, Seiko India, cricketer Anil Kumble and Yoshikatsu Kawada, Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Seiko Global Division, at the store launch |

At the launch, we spoke to Yoshikatsu Kawada, Director and Senior Executive Vice President, Seiko Global Division, and Niladri Mazumder, President and COO, Seiko India, about India’s growing prominence in Seiko’s global story and the rise of luxury horology in the country.

How have Grand Seiko and King Seiko lines been accepted in India?

YK: After COVID, we’ve seen a huge shift in the Indian watch market. Grand Seiko has been growing steadily year after year. We relaunched King Seiko in 2022, and while the early years were quieter, the recent launch of King Seiko Vanac has received excellent acceptance here, thanks to the significant global investments we’ve made in reviving the line.

What, according to you, are the key differences between Japanese and Swiss watchmaking?

NM: We deeply respect the Swiss watchmaking tradition, but Seiko represents a different philosophy. Alongside mechanical calibres, we’ve developed proprietary technologies like Spring Drive and the 9F quartz movement—hallmarks of Grand Seiko. These innovations express our distinct identity that is built on our pursuit of precision, longevity, and higher power reserve. Rather than competing on established norms, we aim to redefine what accuracy and craftsmanship mean in modern watchmaking.

Can you take us through India’s growth story in terms of numbers?

NM: Our CAGR has been 55% over the post-COVID four years—phenomenal by any industry standard. With that base, Seiko today is the fastest-growing watch brand in India. While we expect percentage growth to moderate as the base expands, the momentum is strong. Indian consumers now recognise the substance behind our products; they see the fine craftsmanship behind the branding. Traditionally, Japanese brands have been humble—letting the product speak for itself. Grand Seiko embodies that ethos. But in today’s ‘noisy’ marketplace, even great products need storytelling. When consumers understand the passion behind our craftsmanship, they connect more deeply—and that’s reflected in sales growth beyond just the watch connoisseurs. Today, Indian consumers research before buying. That knowledge works in our favour because when they study what goes into a Seiko timepiece, they appreciate the value and authenticity.

Tell us how Seiko and Grand Seiko growing in tandem is working for the brand.

NM: Both brands are performing strongly. Grand Seiko is expected to grow 150% this year, while Seiko India overall is tracking 162% growth. It’s encouraging to see both ends of our portfolio—luxury and premium—resonating with Indian buyers simultaneously.

What marketing initiatives are helping Seiko build a deeper connect with Indian buyers?

NM: Every year, we launch a Made-for-India limited edition, aligned with a meaningful cause. For example, in 2025 we introduced the Forest Green Limited Edition, with 2,025 pieces. For every watch sold, Seiko planted five trees in Uttarakhand, where landslides had severely impacted communities. Purchasing a Seiko becomes more than a personal indulgence—it’s a way to give back. The response has been heartwarming as consumers feel proud to wear something that contributes to a greater good. We communicated this initiative subtly at our boutiques rather than making loud claims. The emphasis is on authenticity, not marketing noise. That’s part of what makes Seiko’s story meaningful. Beyond special editions, we maintain a steady brand narrative through global advertising aligned with Seiko Japan’s standards. Our campaigns educate consumers about the art and engineering behind Seiko watches—materials, movement, and innovation.

Tell us about your association with cricket.

NM: In India, two passions unite people—cricket and cinema. Since sport is core to Seiko’s identity with its long history as the timekeeper for the Olympics, FIFA World Cups, World Athletics, and various marathon events, cricket was a natural fit for us. We’ve been associated with the IPL for four years, and interestingly, both teams we sponsored won the championship. Cricket truly reflects India’s energy, and we wanted to be part of that story. We have also strategically increased our airport presence. The Seiko customer, who seeks affordable luxury, travels frequently, both domestically and internationally, and airports provide the ideal environment where they have time, attention, and the right mindset for discovery. Yes, it’s an expensive medium, but it offers unmatched relevance and visibility.