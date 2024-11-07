Saudi Arabian Desert's First Snowfall Raises Concerns Against Climate Change; UAE Under Similar Weather Alert; Check Visuals

Canva

In an unusual turn of events, Saudi Arabia's Al-Jawf region experienced its first ever snowfall in the history. Imagine a cast area of desert covered in snowfall. The blend of sand and hail! Well, it did some true in this rare occurrence and netizens raised concerns over climate change after this bizarre weather phenomenon took place.

After heavy rains and intense hailstorms, a stunning winter scene has transformed the usual dry desert into a snowy landscape. This rare event led to a wave of snowfall across the region, blanketing the sand mountains in snow. The Khaleej Times reported on this surprising snowfall, which came after a series of strong rain and hailstorms, creating an unexpected winter wonderland in the desert. People have been amazed by this unusual sight, and social media is now filled with beautiful photos and videos of the snowy desert.

Climate change or weather?

But because of the extreme nature of the climate shift, experts predict severe weather in the days ahead. Due to limited visibility caused by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong gusts, and hail, officials have issued precautionary warning. The neighboring United Arab Emirates, which saw an extraordinary flood in April of this year, is now under a similar alert.

While speculations around local governments involved in weather manipulation are going around, climate change is real. Glaciers melting, vegetation on snowy mountains and now snowfall in desert area is concerning. As the climate change effects continue, Gulf countries should implement better strategies to cope with extreme climate effects.