Satisfying Cravings With Innovation: A Culinary Journey At Fat Tiger, Ziva Suites

Goa: Nestled in the picturesque setting of Ziva Suites on Wadi, Siolim-Chapora Road in Bardez, Goa, Fat Tiger is more than just a quick service restaurant—it's a culinary revelation. During my recent visit, I had the pleasure of indulging in their signature dishes, and I can confidently say that Fat Tiger has mastered the art of satisfying cravings with innovative and delicious food.

The first thing that hits you is the inviting atmosphere. Fat Tiger at Ziva Suites exudes a youthful vibe, perfect for a casual hang out with friends. But don't be fooled by the aesthetics – their menu boasts a delightful variety that caters to all ages.

We spoke to a few patrons enjoying their meals, and the rave reviews were unanimous. “Kavita, a young professional, couldn't stop raving about the yummy boba teas”. They're the perfect blend of creamy and refreshing," she exclaimed, tapping her cup filled with chewy tapioca pearls.

At another table, a group of friends were digging into their crunchy burgers. The aroma of perfectly seasoned patties and toasted buns was enough to make your stomach rumble. One of the friends, Rohan, commented, "These burgers are seriously good. The patty is juicy, the toppings are fresh, and the bun is just the right amount of soft and crispy."

Across the room, a family with grandparents present were enjoying a delightful spread of pizzas and pastas. The grandfather, Mr. D'souza, chuckled, "These flavours remind me of my younger days! But they're definitely not your average pizzas and pastas. There's a unique twist to them that makes them absolutely delicious." His wife, beaming, added, "We come here often because there's something for everyone on the menu.”

Their just try dishes including:

Creme Brulee Boba Coffee: My adventure began with the Creme Brulee Boba Coffee. This drink is a delightful fusion of classic French dessert and trendy boba tea, perfectly balancing rich, caramelised flavours with the playful texture of tapioca pearls. It’s an irresistible start for any foodie.

Tiger Big Fat Veg Burger: The Tiger Big Fat Veg Burger is a colossal creation that lives up to its name. Bursting with flavours, the patty is succulent and perfectly spiced, nestled between soft buns and complemented by fresh, crunchy vegetables. Every bite is a testament to the care and creativity invested in this dish.

Peri Peri Gravy Veg Momo: Next on my tasting journey was the Peri Peri Gravy Veg Momo. These momos are a spicy revelation, generously coated in tangy peri peri gravy. The dumplings are perfectly steamed, maintaining a delicate balance of spice and flavour that leaves a lasting impression.

Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza: The Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza is a must-try for pizza aficionados. The crust is thin and crispy, topped with a generous layer of gooey cheese and savoury pepperoni. It’s a delightful blend of textures and flavours, ensuring every slice is as satisfying as the last.

Kung Pao Veg Rice Pack: The Kung Pao Veg Rice Pack is a symphony of bold, Asian flavours. The rice is perfectly cooked, infused with a medley of vegetables and the iconic Kung Pao sauce. This dish is a hearty, satisfying option that caters to both the spice lovers and the comfort food seekers.

Jalapeno Shots: The Jalapeno Shots are a fiery treat that packs a punch. These bite-sized delights are crispy on the outside with a creamy, spicy filling that ignites the taste buds. They are the perfect appetisers for those who enjoy a bit of heat.

Red Hot Arrabiata Veg Pasta: Finally, the Red Hot Arrabiata Veg Pasta is a robust and zesty dish. The pasta is cooked to perfection, enveloped in a rich arrabiata sauce that’s both spicy and flavorful. It's a comforting dish that warms the heart and soul.

What truly amazed me during my visit was the diverse crowd that Fat Tiger attracts. Travellers from around the world, local Goans, and even boomers, Gen Z, and millennials all flock here, united by their love for innovative and delectable food. The feedback is unanimous: Fat Tiger is redefining quick service dining in Goa with its unique and mouth-watering menu.

It's clear that Fat Tiger has struck a perfect balance. Their yummy boba teas cater to the trendy millennial crowd, while their hearty burgers, pastas, and pizzas satisfy even the most discerning palates, including those of seasoned foodies.

So, whether you're a young professional seeking a refreshing boba tea or a family looking for a casual yet satisfying meal, Fat Tiger has something to offer everyone. With its vibrant atmosphere, extensive menu, and exceptional food quality, it's no wonder this quick service restaurant has become a local favourite in Goa.



Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.