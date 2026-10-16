Sara Ali Khan Attends Star-Studded Navratri Celebration In Yellow Saree, Traditional Gold Jewellery

When it comes to festive dressing, sometimes all you need is a bright colour palette and jewellery that does the talking. Sara Ali Khan embraced that formula at a recent Navratri celebration, stepping out in a vibrant yellow and pink ensemble that blended traditional elegance with ornate details.

Take a look:

Decoding Sara Ali Khan’s Navratri look

Sara wore a yellow silk saree designed by Manish Malhotra and The Royal Knot, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. The drape featured a rich pink brocade border that brought contrast to the bright yellow fabric. She wore it in a classic style, with the pallu neatly pleated over her shoulder.

Her matching blouse added more detail to the ensemble. It featured a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves and a plunging front with dori ties. Gold ornamental embroidery decorated the neckline and sleeves, while tassel detailing along the edges gave the cropped blouse a festive finish.

Sara leaned into traditional styling with a statement gold necklace, Polki jhumkis, bangles stacked on both wrists, a bold ring and an ornate kamar bandh. The jewellery complemented the pink-and-yellow palette and added a regal touch without taking away from the saree.

Her beauty look carried the same celebratory mood. Sara wore her hair half-up, leaving the rest in soft waves and adding pink flowers for a delicate finishing touch. Feathered brows, sleek eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rosy cheeks, highlighter and glossy mauve lipstick completed her makeup.

Take styling notes

For a similar festive outfit, choose a bright yellow silk saree with a contrasting pink or embroidered border and pair it with a blouse featuring gold detailing. Add a statement necklace, jhumkas and bangles, then finish with a half-up hairstyle decorated with fresh flowers. The look works beautifully for Navratri puja, family festivities and traditional celebrations.