Sanjay Mishra Visits Jagannath Puri While Shooting For Odia Film And Calls Himself Fan Of Mahaprasad; Know More About Its Unique Preparation

Sanjay Mishra Visits Jagannath Puri While Shooting For Odia Film; Calls Himself Fan Of Mahaprasad |

Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his exceptional comic timing, distinct dialogue delivery, and remarkable versatility, recently visited the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri while he was in Odisha for the shooting of an upcoming Odia film, Madhumalati. During his visit to the sacred shrine, the actor sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath and also experienced the temple’s famous Mahaprasad, which left a lasting impression on him.

Mishra spoke warmly about the spiritual and cultural significance of the temple’s Mahaprasad, calling it “truly special.” The sacred food is an integral part of the traditions associated with Lord Jagannath and is believed to hold immense religious significance for devotees.

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Sanjay Mishra visits Jagannath Puri

Sanjay Mishra visited the iconic Shree Jagannatha Temple during his ongoing stay in the state for the shooting of his upcoming film Madhumalati. He offered prayers and sought the blessing of Lord Jagannath, and his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra. Mishra spoke about his visit and said his experience was wonderful. He also mentioned the rain during his visit. The actor received Mahaprasad at the temple and described it as “truly special.” “This isn’t my first visit, and I will keep coming back,” Mishra said. He visited the temple on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

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Calling Mahaprasad truly special: Sanjay Mishra

Talking to the media, he said, "It has been wonderful. We even got some rain. India really needs water. Lord Jagannath has been very gracious. I am here to shoot a film, and I wanted to seek His blessings. I received the 'Mahaprasad'. It was truly special... the best part is the cleanliness. Bhubaneswar is very clean. We were shooting in Konark. I have been to Konark before. This isn't my first visit, and I will keep coming back."

How is Puri’s Mahaprasad prepared?

One of the most fascinating aspects of Mahaprasad is the traditional method used to prepare it. The food is cooked inside the temple’s massive kitchen, known as the Rosaghara, which is regarded as one of the largest traditional kitchens in the world.

The kitchen follows centuries-old practices, with food prepared in earthen pots over wood-fired ovens. A distinctive feature of the process is that several pots are stacked one above another while cooking. Despite the arrangement, the food in the uppermost pot is traditionally believed to cook first, followed by the pots below it.

What is Mahaprasad |

Sacred food traditions

The Mahaprasad includes a variety of preparations, ranging from rice and dal to vegetables, sweets, and other traditional dishes. Importantly, the food is prepared without onion and garlic, following the temple’s prescribed rituals.

After being offered to Lord Jagannath, the food becomes Mahaprasad and is distributed among devotees. It is traditionally considered sacred and is respected as a blessing of the deity.