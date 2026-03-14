Sanjay Dutt Receives Luxurious Gold-Plated iPhone By Pakistani Influencer Kashif Zameer In Dubai; Guess The Cost

Pakistani Influencer Kashif Zameer Gifts Luxurious Gold-Plated iPhone To Sanjay Dutt In Dubai |

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently received an unusual luxury gift during a meeting in Dubai. Pakistani social media personality Kashif Zameer presented the actor with a customised gold-plated iPhone 17, and a video of the moment has now gone viral across social media platforms.

The meeting reportedly took place in Dubai, where the influencer personally handed over the luxury phone to the Bollywood star. Videos circulating online show the two greeting each other warmly, with Zameer embracing Dutt, hugging him and even kissing him on the cheek during the interaction.

In the viral clip, Zameer can be seen presenting the specially customised gold-plated iPhone, saying that it had been designed particularly for the actor. Along with the phone, he also gifted an expensive jewellery set reportedly meant for Dutt’s wife.

The video quickly spread across platforms like Instagram and TikTok, attracting millions of views and sparking conversations among fans.

Who is Kashif Zameer?

Kashif Zameer is known online for showcasing an extravagant lifestyle on his social media accounts. The influencer frequently posts videos featuring luxury cars, expensive gifts, and meet-ups with well-known personalities, which often go viral among his followers.

What's the price of a gold-plated iPhone?

The price of a gold-plated Apple iPhone 17 typically ranges from ₹1,82,900 to over ₹1,43,00,000, depending on the level of customization, the amount of gold used, and the addition of precious stones like diamonds. These luxury versions are created by third-party customizers.