Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Skin Challenges Due To Steroid Shots In Her Myositis Journey; Know All About The Shots

Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she is facing skin issues because of the 'steroid shots' she took during her myositis treatment.The actress, who is currently on a break for her treatment, was diagnosed with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, last year. The condition causes the body’s muscles to become weak and tired.

The actress has been going through hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HOT), which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment, for her condition since earlier this year.

What is Myositis?

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that lead to weak, painful, and aching muscles that get worse with time, according to the National Health Service UK (NHS).

Treatments

Treatment for myositis depends on the cause of the condition. Two common types, polymyositis and dermatomyositis, are treated with medications that reduce the immune system's activity to stop inflammation.

In general, the basic treatment involves a combination of medicine and exercise. Medications are usually the first step. In the beginning, high doses of steroids like prednisone are given as injections or pills. These steroids quickly reduce muscle inflammation, pain, and the feeling of being unwell.

However, steroids can have side effects, especially if taken for a long time. So, in the long term, doctors may recommend other medicines that can work alongside or instead of steroids to reduce their use.

Additionally, physical therapy or a structured exercise program can be very helpful in regaining muscle strength for people with myositis.

Steroid Shots

Steroid shots, also known as corticosteroid injections or intralesional steroid injections, are a common treatment option for various medical conditions, including myositis, which is characterized by inflammation of the muscles. While these injections can be effective in managing symptoms, they can also have skin-related side effects.

Usually, medicines suppress include:

Azathioprine (Imuran)

Prednisone

Methotrexate

5 Skin side effects that patients with myositis should be aware of:

Skin Thinning (Atrophy): One of the most common side effects of steroid shots is skin thinning, also known as atrophy. This occurs when the steroid weakens the skin's collagen fibers, making it more fragile and thin. Thin skin is more prone to bruising, tearing, and developing visible blood vessels. It may also appear translucent.

Skin Discoloration: Some patients may experience skin discoloration at the injection site. This can manifest as a darkening of the skin (hyperpigmentation) or lightening of the skin (hypopigmentation). These changes in skin color may be more noticeable in individuals with darker skin tones.

Local Irritation: The injection itself may cause local irritation at the site. This can include redness, swelling, pain, and itching. These symptoms are usually temporary and resolve on their own within a few days.

Steroid Acne (Acneiform Eruptions): Steroid shots can sometimes trigger the development of acne or acne-like eruptions on the skin. These can be in the form of pustules, papules, or cysts and may occur in areas other than the injection site.

Stretch Marks (Striae): In some cases, especially with long-term or frequent steroid shots, stretch marks (striae) may develop. These are characterized by reddish or purplish lines on the skin, which can fade to a silvery-white color over time.

