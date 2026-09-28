Sakhar Chauth 2026: Why Ganpati Bappa Returns To Maharashtra After Anant Chaturdashi

While Ganeshotsav formally comes to an end with Anant Chaturdashi, the festive spirit of Lord Ganesha returns to parts of Maharashtra just days later. Known as Sakhar Chauth or Sakhar Chaturthi, this regional celebration is particularly associated with the Agri and Koli communities across Maharashtra's coastal belt.

In 2026, Sakhar Chauth falls on Tuesday, September 29, coinciding with Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi, making the occasion especially significant for devotees of Lord Ganesha.

What Is Sakhar Chauth?

Sakhar Chauth is observed on the first Sankashti Chaturthi after Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the traditional conclusion of the main Ganeshotsav celebrations. The festival is predominantly celebrated in areas across the Konkan region, including Raigad, Thane, Panvel, Uran, Pen and Alibaug.

For communities that observe the tradition, it almost feels like a second Ganeshotsav. Homes and community spaces once again come alive with Ganpati idols, decorations, aartis and devotional celebrations.

The Tradition Of Navasache Ganpati

One of the distinctive traditions associated with Sakhar Chauth is the installation of Navasache Ganpati. These idols are established by devotees who have made a navas, or a religious vow, to Lord Ganesha.

Once their wish is fulfilled, devotees may install and worship Ganesha for a predetermined period, often for three or five years, as an expression of gratitude and devotion.

Panvel's Mini Lalbaugcha Raja

Another attraction during these celebrations is the presence of large community Ganpati mandals. Panvel Marketcha Raja, in particular, is known for its resemblance to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The idol is crafted by artists associated with the making of Lalbaugcha Raja, giving devotees in the region an opportunity to experience a similar visual grandeur.

Why Is September 29 Special This Year?

The 2026 Sakhar Chauth falls on a Tuesday, making it Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. In Hindu tradition, Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth lunar day after the full moon and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. When it falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angaraki Chaturthi and is traditionally regarded as particularly auspicious.

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, with the festival traditionally associated with seeking relief from obstacles and difficulties.