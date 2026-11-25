Saif Ali Khan explores London's East India Club Library |

Saif Ali Khan recently gave fans a glimpse into his love for books and reading through a social media post. The actor shared pictures from his visit to the East India Club Library in London, accompanied by his longtime friend Saleem Siddiqi, whom he has known since age 16. The post offered a peek into the actor's literary interests and his appreciation for historic spaces dedicated to books and knowledge.

Saif visits East India Club Library

Saif Ali Khan, who is known for his interest in history, culture and literature, appeared to enjoy spending time at the library. He shared the glimpse of his visit to London's East India Club Library on his social media handle, Instagram account, and wrote, "Taking my love for books to a higher level... literally! 😂

The East India Club Library... a wonderful old-school library in a beautiful old-world gentleman’s club. The club has some lovely rooms like this one, a very decent wine list and a charming dress code... jacket and tie to get in, which I love!"

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Talking about the iconic library's history and its ties to India, Saif wrote, "It has a fascinating history, special ties to India and its roots in the British public school tradition. A lovely walk from Claridge’s, and one of the highlights of every trip to London for me. With my dear old friend Saleem Siddiqi... we've known each other since we were 16! ❤️"

His visit also brought attention to the East India Club, a prestigious private members' club in London that has a long association with British history and tradition.

The library's history and significance

The East India Club was established in 1843 and is located at 16 St James's Square in London. It was originally founded to provide a meeting place for gentlemen associated with the British Empire, particularly those who had served in India and the East Indies. The architectural marvel features numerous military history books, including the Battle of Waterloo, complete Pepys diaries and a large run of Wisden cricket almanac's, and more.

Literary collection and architectural heritage

The club is known for its historic interiors, traditional atmosphere and extensive collection of books. Its library reflects the institution's longstanding association with literature, history and intellectual pursuits. The collection includes works connected to history, travel, geography and other subjects, making it an interesting space for readers and history enthusiasts.

The East India Club itself is also recognised for its heritage architecture and traditional members' facilities. It has retained much of its old-world character over the years.

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