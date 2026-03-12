Sadhguru Answers Questions About Being Truthful, Seeking Self-Awareness, And More

Question: How does one become truthful?

Sadhguru: The journey from untruth to truth is not really a journey because the word “journey” always tends to give you an idea that there is a distance to be covered. There is no distance to be covered here. This process of moving from untruth to truth is not really about covering a geographical distance.

This is like an eggshell. If you look at yourself as an egg, right now you are outside the shell. When you realize that no matter what you do, you will not leave this, that it doesn’t matter how much you run, it’s still going with you, then you decide to turn inward. If you decide to turn inward, you start doing tok, tok, tok, tok with the egg and when it cracks, you would think you would go in but no, the chicken comes out.

That’s the whole thing. You want to go in and go in, but when you crack it, a completely new possibility comes out; no one goes in.

Question: Do I really need a Guru to be a seeker?

Sadhguru: Let us say all that you are seeking is to go to a distant city right now. If you are alone and there are no proper directions, definitely you would have wished, that there was a map to tell you how to get there. On one level, a Guru is just a map. He is a live map. If you can read the map, you know the way and you can go. A Guru can also be like your bus driver. You sit in the bus and doze off and he will take you to the city you want to go to; but to sit in the bus and doze off, or to sit in the bus joyfully, you need to trust the bus driver. Every moment, at every curve in the road, if you go on thinking, ‘Will this man kill me? Will this man go off the road? What intention does he have for my life?’ then you will only go mad sitting there. We are talking about trust not because a Guru needs your trust. It is just that if there is no trust you will drive yourself mad.

This is not just for sitting on a bus or going on a spiritual journey. To live on this planet, you need trust. Right now, you trust unconsciously. Everyday when you sit in a car and go to work, unknowingly, you trust this vehicle, which is just a bundle of nuts, bolts and pieces of metal, so much. You have placed your life in the hands of this mechanical mess, which is just nuts and bolts, and rubbers and wires. You have placed your life in it, but you trust the bus unconsciously. If the same trust arises consciously, it would do miracles to you.

When we say trust, we are not talking about anything new to life. To be here, to take every breath in and out, you need trust. Your trust is unconscious. I am only asking you to bring a little consciousness to your trust. It is not something new. Life is trust, otherwise nobody can exist here.

So if you can draw your own map, if you can drive your own bus, that is wonderful. But on an uncharted path, if you go without a map, it may take lifetimes to find a certain place. It may take lifetimes to cross. If you go with a map you will cross easily. If you go with a good bus driver, you will cross very easily; that is the difference. It is not that you cannot do it yourself, you can but we do not know how long it will take. That is the question.

Question: Is there a method to maintain self-awareness?

Sadhguru: Awareness is not something that you do. In fact, the less you do, the more aware you become within yourself. As your activity within lessens, as what you call “me” lessens, the more your awareness becomes. Always, the less your personality becomes, the more your presence becomes. You have to do a lot to keep your personality up. Most of the activity you do to keep up your person is unconscious, but you are doing enormous activity to maintain it. If that activity is lowered, suddenly, awareness gets heightened, because awareness is not something that you do. Life itself is awareness. The very basis of life is awareness. You know that you are alive only because you are aware.