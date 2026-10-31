Sacred Relics Of Lord Buddha Arrive In Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang From National Museum | X

Sacred relics of Lord Buddha, Shakyamuni, have arrived in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, from the National Museum in New Delhi. The information was shared by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The arrival of the sacred relics is a significant moment for the Buddhist community in the region. Sharing the news, CM Khandu described the occasion as a matter of immense honour for the state and highlighted the historical significance of the relics.

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Lord Buddha's relics arrive in Tawang

On Saturday, October 31, 2026, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha, Shakyamuni, arrived in Tawang.

The city, which is known for its rich Buddhist heritage and the iconic Tawang Monastery, holds immense religious and cultural significance. Shakyamuni means "Sage of the Shakyas."

Relics preserved at National Museum

The relics, preserved at the National Museum, are regarded as important objects of devotion. Their movement from New Delhi to Tawang also reflects efforts to bring India's Buddhist heritage closer to communities across the country, particularly in regions with a strong Buddhist cultural identity.

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Sharing the video of the Buddha relics' arrival, CM Pema Khandu wrote on X, "Witnessed a deeply spiritual and auspicious occasion as the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha were accorded a traditional reception at Tawang. May the sacred presence of the relics and the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha inspire peace, compassion, harmony and universal brotherhood.Namo Buddhaya!"

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Historical significance of the relics

The artefacts come from the historic Piprahwa Stupa located in the current Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an archaeological site strongly linked to the ancient Kapilavastu, the birthplace of the Shakya clan of which Lord Buddha was a member.