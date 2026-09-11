ROST In Khar Turns French Toast Into An All-Day Affair; Try Out Their Savoury Prawn Star, Or Sweet Bombay Cutting Chai

ROST |

Is there really a good time to have French toast? The team at ROST, the newly opened cafe in Khar, doesn't think so. They promise an all-day dining experience and French toasts for every mood — something sweet, something savoury, you'll find great options to nibble on. However, when you are at ROST, a sip of their in-house coffee is a must.

The regular cappuccino, latte, mocha, cortado or Americano is perfect for those who like their coffee fuss-free. If you are feeling experimental without wanting to overthink your choice, opt for the highly recommended Brown Butter Flat White. Made with a double shot of espresso, brown butter and steamed milk, it adds a rich, nutty twist to the classic.

Toasted Brioche Latte and Raspberry Shortcake Matcha |

Among the limited-edition Matcha Series, the Raspberry Shortcake Matcha, topped with shortcake cream, feels like sipping a dessert. It is ideal for those who prefer their matcha on the sweeter side.

A healthier option is the Vanilla Oat Matcha Latte, made with oat milk and vanilla. The Blanc Series, meanwhile, is for those who enjoy their coffee with an experiential touch. The Cheesecake Blanc is as visually appealing as it is indulgent. The cold brew comes topped with a layered cheesecake cloud. Do not forget to take a generous sip of the rich, indulgent foam before getting to the coffee underneath.

When the team at ROST decided to venture into the café space, they also introduced Rum and Whiskey Barrel-Aged coffee. “We use empty whiskey barrels to store coffee beans, allowing the aroma and flavour of the whiskey to infuse into the beans. These roasted coffee beans are then made into a fresh cold brew, which is later bottled,” explains co-founder Param Arora.

The team at ROST takes its coffee very seriously. “The cupping score of all the coffees we use is above 90,” he shares. Perhaps that’s why, during a visit to the cafe, you may find yourself skipping the usual Americano in favour of a cold brew or a brown butter latte.

Cheesecake Blanc and Nashville |

There is no way a place dedicated to French toast would not have a coffee that celebrates the classic dish. The Toasted Brioche Latte comes with a French toast stick that can be dipped into the creamy coffee and enjoyed alongside it. A double shot of espresso, maple syrup, cinnamon, butter and steamed milk come together, creating a sweet and spiced take on your regular coffee.

"The in-house brioche is our specialty. It's eggless and vegan as the bread is coated in a tofu batter," says Rahul Valmiki, operations head. "If you look at the beverage menu, we have covered a series with matcha, Blanc, there's a bit of manual brewing that will excite coffee enthusiasts, there are classics for coffee lovers, and fusion-ferment cold brews, among others."

Seoul Food and Prawn Star |

Among the food, you definitely have to start with the Nashville that adds a non-vegetarian twist to regular French fries. These are skin-on fries, served with fried chicken, cabbage slaw and pickles, along with a generous drizzle of hot sauce. It is loaded with calories and flavour that will keep you reaching out for a second, third and fourth helping until you have polished off the entire plate.

Tokyo Drift, a brioche sando, is meant to remind you of Japan with its teriyaki-glazed chicken, kewpie mayo, furikake, cucumber ribbons and crispy shallots.

The must-try dishes here have to be the Prawn Star, which is quite delicious with butter-poached prawns, yuzu aioli and confit garlic and the Makhani Main Character, which is meant to remind you of butter chicken. The soft brioche features pulled chicken, makhani espuma, pickled onions and coriander oil.

Bombay Cutting Chai and Carrot Cake |

End your meal with Bombay Cutting Chai. Every bite will remind you of the humble Indian tea. The soft brioche is dunked in a masala chai diplomat and topped with rich cream, saffron and rusk crumbs.

Carrot Cake did not quite live up to expectations as the dessert failed to hero a single ingredient. It failed to make an impression with the carrot puree, cream cheese frosting, maple syrup and streusel.

Cappucino and Makhani Main Character |

My verdict: ROST is a lovely neighbourhood cafe to relax and have some good coffee and French toast. It is a 22-seater, hence it can get crowded, especially during peak hours.

The food menu is very compact; however, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to the beverage menu. There is something for everyone and every mood.

The cafe opens at 11 am. If you are visiting around that time, try out their Bandra Benedict and Egg Fury. There is no ideal time to visit this cafe, but once you are here, do not leave without trying out their Bombay Cutting Chai, Makhani Main Character or Prawn Star.

Address: Mahesh Building, Corner of 3rd and 5th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Price: ₹1,600 for two (approximately)

Opening hours: Daily, 11 am-11 pm