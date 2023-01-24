Rohan Shah and Bollywood Dance School connecting people and breaking language barrier through their content

Rohan Shah , a Bollywood dancer who hails from India is now ruling England dance community through his content and desi moves on Instagram reels and Youtube videos. Rohan Shah has excelled in the art of dance. Rohan Shah has been working in the entertainment industry, specializing in dance and choreography since the past two decades, and have done exceptional work through his skills which hover around the dance sphere.

Rohan Shah’s Bollywood Dance School UK gives opportunity to meet new people whilst developing your performing art skills through a wide range of disciplines. Training does not cease with the dance routines there are ample other things which students ought to learn for example costumes and properties designing. The aim is to provide platform to dancers to learn their favourite dance styles through the course, design costumes and properties with people from different communities regardless of age and experience.

Rohan Shah is also working as an independent Bollywood choreographer, media & event consultant in the UK. “I have always tried to present something unique revolving around the dance space, and that’s the reason I have made it to the top and won such vast adulation,” claims Rohan who believes in reinventing himself to keep pace with the ongoing dance trends. Rohan has also done a Punjabi movie, ‘Sher Bagga’, in which he has choreographed two songs with Ammy Virk & Sonam Bajwa.

More than 50,000 students have been trained under him in the past 20 years coming from different cities in India as well as from international locations like Canada, Australia and UK. The choreographer, Rohan Shah has been a part of many Bollywood film projects starring some of the biggest stars from the Hindi film industry. Moreover, He has also been a part of many shows and award events like IIFA Awards, Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Awards & many more choreographing the dance segments that have won them huge recognition.

These opportunities are helping dancers across globe to connect and share the same space for their passion. Sharing the same space with same passion followers helps the individual to grow in terms of skills and discipline. Only few know how to execute the idea, and Rohan Shah has done this immense job. The BDS UK welcomes talented people into their warm and friendly environment to get connected to different communities across globe through dance.

