Rock Nostalgia Takes Over Mumbai: From Def Leppard High To Scorpions Fever

Scorpions | Pic: Instagram

Even as Mumbai’s rock fans are recovering from the razzle-dazzle of the March 27 Def Leppard concert at Jio World Garden, they are awaiting the Scorpions show slotted for April 30 at the same venue. Assuming that things go as planned, considering the current global developments, this should be another massive nostalgia ride. After all, the German band has mega-hits like Rock You Like A Hurricane, Still Lovin You, Wind Of Change and Holiday.

The Coming Home tour will cover Mumbai, Shillong, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR. The group first performed in Bengaluru in 2001, as part of its Acoustica tour. It was another level. Those who attended still describe it as the best rock show India has ever had. Memories of Klaus Meine’s distinct vocals, the twin guitar brilliance of Matthias Jabs and Rudolf Schenker, and James Kottak’s incredible drum solo are still fresh in the mind. The band again performed in late 2007 in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Shillong as part of its Humanity tour.

A lot has changed in the dynamics of rock concerts since the time the Scorpions, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and the Rolling Stones visited India in the early 2000s. From getting physical tickets, we have moved to receiving wrist-bands with QR codes. The visuals, graphics and fireworks have become classier. From a few newspaper reviews, we have reached a stage where every Smartphone owner has become a critic or videographer. Unlike before, many people know the set lists in advance.

One thing stays the same though. After every show, rock fans make a list of the best shows they have attended. Mumbai has had so many shows since the 1980s that it is difficult to make a top five list. The older folks will talk of the Police concert in 1980 or Uriah Heep and Wishbone Ash a few years later. All were at the erstwhile Rang Bhavan. Here, we shall begin in 1990, and talk of five shows that rate among Mumbai’s best, going chronologically. This is a subjective list, and we stick to rock – hence, Michael Jackson’s phenomenal 1996 gig doesn’t qualify.

Def Leppard | Pic: Bookmyshow

We can begin with Jethro Tull’s double bill at the Rang Bhavan in February 1994. Frontman Ian Anderson charmed the audience with his vocals, flute-playing and humour. The band had a huge following in India since the 1970s. The first day was marred by sound and technical issues, but on the second day, the audience got its money’s worth, with guitarist Martin Barre earning a lot of applause This was the first of many tours of India.

Next is the Rolling Stones night at Brabourne Stadium in April 2003. The band had performed two days earlier in Bengaluru, and Mick Jagger, then 59, wowed the audience with his sheer energy and showmanship. Guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and drummer Charlie Watts, had their moments too. The 40 Licks compilation album sold like hot cakes. Of course, Jagger continues to rule the stage at 82.

Roger Waters returned to India in February 2007 to perform at the MMRDA Grounds. His earlier show, in Bengaluru in April 2002 was a landmark event attracting fans from all over India. In Mumbai, he played the entire Dark Side of the Moon album back-to-back. Another highlight was that the famous Pink Floyd inflatable pig was set free over the city’s skyline.

We’ll end with two recent shows. American punk-rock band Green Day’s appearance last year deserves a mention, simply because of its tightness and flow. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong had the crowd singing along. Finally, the Def Leppard show should fit in. Barring the middle section where they played some unfamiliar stuff, it was a great show. Vocalist Joe Elliott was brilliant, and in terns of sound and production, it was flawless.

Of the many other shows, if we were to choose five (besides Scorpions), they would be: Deep Purple in 1995, Mark Knopfler in 2005, Iron Maiden in 2008, U2 in 2019 and Sting in 2024. Now we wait for Scorpions to rock us like a hurricane.