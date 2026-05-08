Roamer Watches Make A Debut In India

Swiss watchmaker Roamer has made its entry in the Indian marketplace with a select collection of men’s and ladies’ watches, in partnership with Titan Company Limited. The brand unveiled its debut watches at Soraia, Mumbai in the presence of its recently appointed brand ambassador, actor Arjun Rampal, along with Stefan Dürr, Managing Partner, Roamer; Tony Harris, Sales Director, Roamer; Ranjani Krishnaswamy, Chief Marketing Officer – Analog Watches Division, Titan Company Limited; and Rahul Shukla, Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer – Watches Division, Titan Company Limited.

Established in 1888 in Solothurn, Switzerland, the watchmaker finds great potential in India’s growing luxury landscape. Harris shared, “India understands authenticity, craftsmanship and design integrity. These are values that resonate with Roamer. Since 1888, our watches have consistently delivered precision, durability, and timeless aesthetics.” The brand is known to continually redefine precision, durability, design and accessibility. The timepieces offer a delicate and decisive blend of ‘Swiss Made’ heritage craftsmanship and contemporary sensibilities.

Roamer watches offer accessible Swiss luxury with a starting price point of ₹32,000, reinforced by a seven-year international warranty. The designs are defined by a refined finish, clean lines, and a versatile palette of dial colours. They are crafted using high-quality materials such as scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and durable 316L stainless steel. The watches are powered by reliable automatic and quartz movements, like in-house MST calibres. Roamer also works with trusted Swiss partners such as Soprod and Ronda, ensuring precision and performance.

Roamer’s reach in India will be managed by Titan Company Limited, which will lend its expertise in marketing and distribution. Shukla shares, “At Titan, we understand that a watch is more than a timekeeping device - it reflects identity and aspiration. Roamer brings a rich Swiss legacy that aligns with the evolving expectations of Indian consumers.”