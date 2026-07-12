Rise Of ‘Main Character Moments’: Why People Are Learning To Slow Down

When was the last time you stood by the window just to watch the rain?

Not because you had nowhere to be. Not because your Wi-Fi stopped working. Just because you wanted to. Or maybe it was that first sip of coffee before the rest of the house woke up. A quiet walk after work. Reading a book while the city slowly came alive outside your window. These are moments that would have once slipped by unnoticed. Today, people are intentionally holding on to them.

Over the past few years, something has quietly shifted. In a world that constantly tells us to do more, move faster, and chase the next milestone, people are rediscovering the beauty of simply being. Social media may have given these moments a name, main character moments,’ but the desire behind them runs much deeper than an internet trend.

Joy of slowing down

Modern life rarely gives the mind a chance to rest. Notifications compete for our attention, deadlines blur into weekends, and even moments of silence are often filled with scrolling.

According to Dr Hamza Hussain, Head of the Department of Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, this growing appreciation for ordinary moments is a natural response to the pace of modern life.

"Absolutely. These days we are flooded with notifications, deadlines and information. There, the mind seldom allows for rest. Simple things such as making a cup of coffee, observing the colours of the sky at sundown, a quiet walk, etc., allow us to get a respite from that mental overload. In the mind, it helps us focus and be present rather than thinking about what comes next. This change is driven by a desire to slow down, and not always pursue the next milestone,” he shares.

Rather than searching for happiness in the next vacation or promotion, many people are finding it in moments that cost nothing at all.

Main character energy

The term ‘main character moment’ has become a favourite on social media, but its appeal goes beyond aesthetic videos and cinematic music. At its heart, it's about noticing your own life instead of rushing through it.

Dr Hamza explains that routines provide something many young people are craving today: stability. He points out, “Routine makes for stability. These are all habits that can help create structure in a world that can feel so unpredictable, whether it's getting the bed ready in the morning, listening to a favourite song while going to work or enjoying a cup of tea at the end of the day.”

The ‘main character moment’ is just about noticing yourself, not running on by. These are moments for some young people to be reminded of themselves, while they are facing academic stress, career uncertainty, and social pressures. They give the sense that an ordinary day is worthwhile and meaningful, and can be emotionally comforting.

For Roja Sinha, those moments are often found before the day begins."My morning reading moments while watching the day unfold from my window before starting a hectic day,” she reveals.

She has intentionally built small rituals into her routine. She continues, "I frequently try to do all the things like watching rain with music, making morning coffee, feeling cinematic, or taking myself on a solo date. All this makes me feel grounded in myself, I can enjoy my company without feeling lonely. It also helps me build more individual thoughts and opinions." Instead of treating ordinary moments as interruptions, she's learned to see them as anchors.

Mindfulness or escape?

Not every slow moment is necessarily a healthy one. Dr Hamza believes romanticising ordinary life can either nurture emotional well-being or become a way of avoiding reality, depending on the intention behind it.

"It can be both, depending on the intention. If romanticising everyday life helps someone slow down, appreciate small joys, and reduce stress, it's healthy. But if it's used to avoid difficult emotions or responsibilities, it can become a form of escape. The goal isn't to make life look perfect, it's to find peace in ordinary moments,” he expresses.

The difference isn't whether you're enjoying a cup of tea or watching the sunset. It's whether those moments help you return to life feeling calmer or help you avoid dealing with it altogether.

Life beyond the feed

Ironically, social media has played both hero and villain in this story. It introduced millions to slow living, cosy mornings, and everyday rituals. At the same time, it also turned these deeply personal moments into content.

"Social media might have made me aestheticise living alone and experiencing life... but mostly it takes away my ability to be present and content within myself,” Roja shares.

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For engineer Ajitabh Srivastava, however, the most memorable moments happen away from a screen. He narrates, "A cup of coffee reminds me of the slower pace of my childhood. Over time, I've started finding joy in everyday moments that I once overlooked, whether it's good food, a workout, or simply walking to the office."

Perhaps that's why these ordinary moments feel so extraordinary today. Not because they're rare, but because we spent so long overlooking them.

The rain still falls. The coffee still tastes the same. The sunset hasn't changed. What has changed is the way we choose to experience them. And maybe that's the real ‘main character moment’ not turning life into a movie, but finally paying attention to the one we're already living.