RG Speed Car Rental owned by entrepreneur Rahul Gangwani adds new fleet of luxury cars under its roof

This 28-year-old multipreneur has created many successful entities, RG Speed Car Rental, Dubai being the best.

Rahul Gangwani is one name who has done amazingly well around the entrepreneurial sphere, establishing many successful ventures which have gone to become big successes. One of his Dubai based venture RG Speed Car Rental has been in news of late as it has added a fleet of new luxury cars which has taken their total count to 70. Rahul says that he started with 10 cars initially and today the inventory clicks at 70, which is a huge achievement for him as all his hard work has paid off, which shows clearly in his entrepreneurial success.

He is amongst the few entrepreneurs who have faced the gravest of situations that come across every entrepreneur's journey, and strode ahead to reach their mark where people can call them successful. At 28, he has achieved a lot more than people double his age, and that's an amazing feat accomplished. This young man holds the reins of multiple businesses spread across continents spanning from distinct sectors like real estate, automobiles, education, hospitality and much more.

He belongs to a business family who have always believed in working hard to achieve success, and he has just followed the success mantra his folks back home have been following all these years to reach where he stands today. He is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to managing multiple businesses as his incredible marketing techniques have helped him take giant leaps in his entrepreneurial journey, which many are in awe of. He says that one should refrain from getting deviated from their goals and focus on achieving the best, that's when success embraces you.

Apart from running a successful luxury car rental company in Dubai, Rahul has business interests in real estate as he owns a number of prestigious properties across India, including Mohali Walk Mall which is located in Chandigarh, and the Vegas Mall in Delhi which is the city's first and biggest twelve-screen PVR superplex having a world-class surround system. He also owns the popular AER Bar and Lounge in DIFC, Dubai, which offers an extremely luxurious experience to its visitors.

