Resorts World Sentosa Breaks Ground On Mega-waterfront With 88m Light Column; Opening Date Set For 2030

Singapore tourism is getting yet another spectacular addition to its list of attractions — Resorts World Sentosa has today broken ground on a huge waterfront development; expected to open by 2030, it will have an incredible ‘light sculpture’ rising 88m from the ground level.

A CNA report on the waterfront development said that it would also have a promenade and a “mountain trail” under the “resort’s expansion plans”.

This new Resorts World Sentosa waterfront complex will be located near the SEA Aquarium and behind the Malaysian Food Street. The new promenade will be connected to the Sentosa Boardwalk.

When darkness falls, the light sculpture — it resembles a column of light rising from the water — will “come alive” for shows, said CNA quoting a press release.

“This striking structure will be set within a generous open waterfront park that will revitalise Singapore’s skyline,” said the press release.

The new waterfront promenade will be connected to the Sentosa Boardwalk. Image courtesy: Resorts World Sentosa |

CNA reported that the light structure was designed by the London-based award-winning Heatherwick Studio, which has also designed The Hive at Nanyang Technological University.

The new waterfront will offer 700 rooms in two new hotels. Image courtesy: Resorts World Sentosa |

Alongside the retail and recreation that liven up any resort development, the new waterfront will offer 700 rooms in two new hotels as part of its hospitality package.

The “immersive, experiential mountain trail” of the new Resorts World Sentosa waterfront will take visitors up to a “summit”, also at 88m and similar in elevation to the light sculpture.

“At the peak, visitors will be rewarded with sweeping, breathtaking views of Singapore’s central business district from the south, as well as the Greater Southern Waterfront, Sentosa and beyond,” said Resorts World Sentosa.

RWS Chief Executive Officer Tan Hee Teck was quoted by CNA as saying at the groundbreaking ceremony that the new waterfront underscored the company’s “steadfast commitment to bolstering Singapore’s identity as a premier global lifestyle destination”.

The report also quoted Singapore Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan as saying that the new waterfront was an “exciting” addition. “I look forward to its completion and the unique experiences it will offer to both international and local visitors,” he said.

