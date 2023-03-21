Relax and Unwind: 7 bedtime audiobooks to help you a good night's sleep

We all know the importance of a good night's sleep. It is essential for our health and foundational to one’s physical and mental well-being. And books are known to put many people sleep just after flipping a few pages. But books that offer soothing meditations and hypnosis therapy to breathwork techniques, are sure to help you relax and unwind before drifting off to sleep. Here are seven audioboosk that can help you drift off into dreamland. So, dim the lights, snuggle up in your favorite blankets, and let these calming voices lull you into a peaceful slumber:

Deep Sleep Every Night

This high-quality hypnosis audiobook has aided thousands of people to overcome their sleep disorders and insomnia. The audiobook contains two tracks. While one track utilises professional hypnotherapy techniques to help drift you into a deep relaxing sleep every night, track two is titled "Lucid Dreams for Problem Solving", and is a hypnotherapy session that can cure sleeplessness and bad dreams. It also guides you to find solutions to problems through your dreams, helping you have a restful night’s sleep.

Deep Sleep Meditation

If you're struggling to fall asleep or feeling overwhelmed by stress, anxiety, depression, or insomnia, you can enjoy a beautiful guided sleep meditation that will help you fall asleep in minutes through this audiobook. It offers beginner-friendly scripts, meditation techniques, and breathing exercises that will calm your mind and improve your sleep. With the help of relaxing visualizations, energy healing, and self-healing, it will help you reduce the effects of sleep deprivation and improve your overall well-being.

Rest Rituals

In this audiobook, Valerie Oula, a renowned meditation expert, guides you to transform your sleep and take back control of your life. Her audiobook is a compilation of powerful sleep rituals that will not only help you fall asleep faster but also explore your mind through vivid dreams and wake up feeling refreshed and energized. Through the use of self-hypnosis, breathwork, essential oils, and flower essences, Valerie provides practical techniques that anyone can incorporate into their daily meditation practice. Whether you're a light sleeper, sleep-deprived professional, or chronic insomniac, tune into Audible and listen to this audiobook to solve your sleep problems.

Moonlight Gratitude

Moonlight Gratitude is a collection of relaxing guided meditation to soothe your restless mind. Reflect on the day as you fall into sleep peacefully listening to calm guided meditations. Implement calmness, gratitude, and meditation into your daily habits with the daily gratitude series. This inspiring narration guides you through the process of building mindful habits to achieve your personal goals seamlessly.

Love Yourself to Sleep

Immerse yourself in a powerful meditation led by Nerina Ramlakhan PhD, designed to cultivate self-acceptance and let go of perfectionism and tension. As a renowned physiologist and author, Nerina's intention is to impart practical wisdom and bring inspiration to all. This audiobook offers the perfect way to unwind and wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

Bedtime Stories for Stressed-Out Adults

Adulting does not stop one from fancying bedtime stories, they surely do put us into a dreamy state of mind. Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with this audiobook - a collection of carefully crafted stories designed to aid in sleep hypnosis, alleviate anxiety, and promote mindful rest in our busy world. Each story is a fantasy that ends beautifully and stimulates your senses to put your mind at ease for a deeper and more restful sleep. With guided breathing exercises included in each story, you can relax wherever you prefer. Be careful, you might even fall asleep before you know it!

Binaural Beats XXL: For Anxiety & Relaxation

Experience over 10 hours of healing soundscapes, designed to bring balance, relaxation, and a sense of well-being to your mind, body, and spirit. With a variety of Alpha, Theta & Delta Waves, this audiobook allows for deep restorative sleep, true relaxation, and complete focus, helping you release stress and enter a meditative state. Great for confidence, motivation, anxiety, positivity, and depression, the audiobook is perfect for those seeking new avenues of healing, including energy workers, massage therapists, sound healers, and more.

These audiobooks are available on Audible.