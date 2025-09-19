Rekha Ditches Kanjeevaram, Steals Spotlight In All-White Ensemble With Turban At Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Celebration

Bollywood came together in grand style to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 75th birthday, but it was none other than Rekha who became the undisputed star of the evening. Known for her timeless fashion sense and magnetic stage presence, Rekha once again left fans mesmerised, not just with her performance but also with her impeccable style statement.

A mesmerising dance with Bollywood divas

The birthday bash turned into a night of music and glamour when Rekha was joined on stage by Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, and Shabana Azmi herself. Together, they performed to Kaisi Paheli Zindgani from Parineeta, the iconic track originally picturised on Rekha and Vidya. As expected, it was Rekha who led the group with unmatched energy and elegance, proving why she continues to be Bollywood’s eternal diva.

Rekha’s custom Manish Malhotra look

While the dance was memorable, the spotlight firmly rested on Rekha’s breathtaking outfit. Ditching her trademark Kanjeevaram sari, she opted for a custom-designed all-white ensemble by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured a flowing statement coat layered over her attire, giving it a dramatic yet regal edge.

To elevate the look further, Rekha styled it with a turban-inspired head wrap, oversized sunglasses, and bold gold jewelry including chunky earrings and layered necklaces. This striking combination brought together vintage Hollywood glamour and contemporary couture, showing yet again why Rekha is a fashion chameleon who can reinvent her style effortlessly.

A true queen of style

The ensemble not only highlighted her eternal love for drama in fashion but also positioned her as a style inspiration across generations. Social media was abuzz with admiration, with fans calling her look “regal,” “fearlessly bold,” and “pure Rekha magic.”

Though the evening was packed with star power, Vidya in her sari elegance, Madhuri radiating timeless charm, and Urmila exuding vibrant energy, Rekha’s sartorial choice made her the undeniable queen of the night. Shabana Azmi’s milestone birthday became an occasion where Bollywood’s leading ladies celebrated friendship, cinema, and fashion, with Rekha shining brightest in her Manish Malhotra creation.