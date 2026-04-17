Rediscover Your City With Restaurant Week India

Waarsa in Mumbai is a participating restaurant in Restaurant Week India | Pic: Waarsa

Way before four-hands collaborations and kitchen takeovers became the norm in India’s dining scene, there was Restaurant Week India (RWI). The experiential dining series, in its last edition, ran across in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, offering diners three‑course prix‑fixe menus. After a decade, RWI is back with a sharper, more curated format, focused on an experience-led, culturally driven phenomenon. Scheduled to take place from April 24 to May 3, 2026, the festival will span Mumbai, Delhi‑NCR and Bengaluru, featuring a tightly curated line‑up of over 55 leading restaurants.

Mentor at RWI, Nachiket Shetye, reflects, “The first version was built for a very different time. Back then, dining out in India was still finding its footing as an experience. The idea was simple: give people a reason to step into restaurants they might have otherwise hesitated to try.” Pricing and accessibility played a significant role in that. A lot has changed since then. He adds that diners today are far more aware. “They follow chefs, they understand cuisines, and they actively seek out new experiences. Restaurants, too, have evolved—there’s a stronger sense of identity, storytelling, and craft across the board.”

BANNG Mumbai | Pic: LAH

This second stint marks a reset, with the focus on curation—fewer restaurants, more thoughtful selection, and menus that genuinely reflect what each restaurant stands for. “The decision to bring it back stemmed from a simple observation—the ecosystem is finally ready for it, as we had originally imagined. There’s enough depth, both in terms of restaurants and diners, to build something that feels meaningful rather than transactional,” Shetye adds. The intention is not to make dining cheaper, but to make it more structured, discoverable, and engaging. Participating restaurants across the three cities will offer specially designed three‑course prix‑fixe menus. “We’ve worked not just to curate the list of restaurants but also each eatery’s menu. We want diners to rediscover their cities through three-course meals across the ten days,” shares co-founder Gauri Vij. The focus is clearly on fine dining with restaurants such as Lupa, Comal, The Hood, Tijouri in Bengaluru; Nisaba, Bhawan, Inja in Delhi and Americano, The Table, The Bombay Canteen, La Loca Maria, Toast Pasta Bar, Hearth, Izumi and more in Mumbai in the mix.

At a time when there are more restaurants than ever, not all of it is easy to filter. RWI aims to add value in three ways: first, structured discovery, with a clear entry point into places you may have been meaning to try; a defined experience, where curated menus offer a thoughtful snapshot of what each restaurant represents; and third, a prepaid, time-bound format that removes friction and builds confidence. There are two editions of RWI planned per year. “Hyderabad and Jaipur are on our radar, and we’re keen to expand thoughtfully,” Vij adds.

Reservations are open on RWI’s website.