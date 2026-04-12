Rebecca And Shagnik Craft Soulful, Genre-Blending Sound Rooted In Storytelling

Rebecca and Shagnik blend soul and blues to create emotionally rich music | Pic: Courtesy of the artist

In a city that thrives on reinvention, singer Rebecca and guitarist Shagnik are carving out a space that feels both timeless and fresh. Rooted in the smoky textures of blues and the emotional sweep of soul, the duo come together to create a sound that feels intimate, yet expansive.

What began as a chance meeting over shared musical tastes soon evolved into experimental songwriting, and a creative partnership built on trust. Their tracks don’t rush; they unfold, simmer, and settle into the listener’s consciousness.

Musical beginnings and inspiration

“It was Shaggz convincing me for 3 months that I should pursue music as a dream,” shares Rebecca Mudliyar. “I personally realised that this is what I really want to do when I saw Coldplay live in Ahmedabad last year. It made me realise how much I love being in the centre of attention and what better way if not while singing.”

Rebecca’s early beginnings were at the church choir and then meeting Shagnik, who persuaded her to take up singing. “My journey with Shaggy began in 2024 with a big mistake when I accidentally decided to sing in front of him and then he pursued me indefinitely. I also hope to learn an instrument someday,” says Rebecca, who is studying journalism and knows that the stage is where she belongs.

Creative collaboration and debut track

Rebecca and Shagnik’s collaboration began organically, sparked by a shared love for music. The interplay between voice and guitar became a conversation. The duo released their debut single Hazy Eyes last year and, by the sound of it, it’s a cracker of a song. “This song is about a pair of eyes you see amidst chaos, your brain is fuzzy, and her eyes hazy. You know the feeling is special when she comes close to you, and you hear whispers in your ear, but all you see are those eyes, a shiny glimmer, mesmerising your soul. One stumble and you’ll fall into a beautiful journey that awaits you,” says Rebecca, who penned the lyrics.

Distinct musical styles

Rebecca’s voice carries the warmth of old-school soul — expressive, vulnerable, and steeped in storytelling. There’s a quiet intensity in the way she phrases a line, letting emotion linger just long enough to draw listeners closer. Shagnik, on the other hand, shapes the soundscape — weaving blues-soaked guitar riffs with restrained, thoughtful arrangements that give each song room to breathe. Together, they create music that feels intimate, almost confessional, yet expansive in mood.

Journey and influences

While Rebecca is originally from Mumbai, Shagnik relocated from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to Mumbai. “Journeying through the entire country definitely gave me a lot of perspective, and a multitude of flashing images in my brain whenever I sit with my guitar making music. Memories are important since that is what define our feelings. The transition always felt like uncharted territory, a lingering feeling of suspense, a small flame lit in my heart. The objective was to always add colours to this flame through music to make myself feel beautiful,” says Shagnik, who was part of a death metal band when he was 17 and learnt production work from a few maestros who used to work with Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. “This initial exposure created the momentum to where I am right now,” recalls the 29-year-old banking and finance attorney.

Identity and musical roots

Shagnik was the “mickey” when it came to introducing himself. “One of the curses of being a Bengali is that people will butcher your name; however, on the amusing side, I have multiple nicknames that my friends adore me with. My full name is Shagnik Bhattacherjee, but people call me ‘Shaggy’ or ‘Shaggz’. The spelling isn’t important as long as people are looking for me,” says Shagnik, a banking and finance attorney.

Shagnik was surrounded by music back home, with his family’s grand piano in the living room. “Rebecca and I happened to start music randomly one afternoon after I heard her voice echoing in my kitchen while I was making food. I started with the piano, eventually moving on to my brother’s guitar, and then the journey was endless,” says Shagnik.

Latest release and theme

The duo’s latest offering Dear Rebecca is intriguingly titled using one of the members’ names. “When we played the song to multiple people as a demo without it being named, we got the same feedback that the name should be kept as ‘Dear Rebecca’ and we went with it,” states the 25-year-old songstress, who is also a freelance model.

Rebecca, who penned the song, says that the song is like a lyrical letter to her younger self, written for the days when the struggle felt infinite. “It’s a reminder from the woman I am today to the girl I was then, a beautiful future awaits, and this journey will eventually lead you to the love you’ve always deserved. Music for me is multiple feelings coming into words. It’s everything all together,” says Rebecca.

Future plans and collaborations

The duo is presently working on an afro beat track, a step away from what they have done so far. They are open to collaborations with other Indian artists and hope to work with artists like Anoushka Maskey, Yellow Diary, Chaar Diwari, Raja Kumari, Anoushka Shankar, Kayan, and many more.

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As they look ahead, they are still exploring music creatively. “There are many questions in my head as a new upcoming artist. I come from no music background and that scares me sometimes, but I have Shaggy, who has so much music in him that inspires me to use his vision with my blank canvas and make art together,” signs off Rebecca.