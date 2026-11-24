Ras Purnima 2026: Know Why It Is Celebrated And What Is Its Connection With Lord Krishna's Ras Leela | AI-generated Representational Image

Ras Purnima is being observed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, also known as Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. Dedicated to the divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha, the festival holds special significance for devotees, particularly those who worship Krishna. The occasion celebrates the legendary Raas Leela, believed to have taken place on a full-moon night in Vrindavan, and symbolises the eternal connection between the human soul and the Divine.

What Is Ras Purnima And Why Is It Called So?

The name Ras Purnima comes from 'Ras Leela', the divine dance that Lord Krishna is believed to have performed with Radha and the Gopis of Vrindavan under the full moon. According to Hindu tradition, Krishna played his flute, drawing the Gopis towards him, before performing the celestial dance with them.

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However, the Ras Leela is not regarded merely as a story of romance or celebration. It carries a deeper spiritual meaning, representing the soul's longing to unite with the Divine. Radha symbolises unconditional love and complete devotion, while Krishna represents the supreme Divine presence. The circular formation of the dance is also seen as a reflection of the eternal bond between the devotee and God.

The festival is especially celebrated in regions such as West Bengal, including Santipur and Manipur, where devotees organise special prayers, cultural programmes and night-long celebrations dedicated to Radha and Krishna.

Significance Of Ras Purnima During Kartik Month

Ras Purnima falls on the full-moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which is considered one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar. The full moon is associated with spiritual purity, devotion and divine blessings.

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Kartik Purnima also marks the conclusion of the month-long observance during which many devotees take holy dips in the Ganga and other sacred rivers before sunrise. This ritual begins on Sharad Purnima and concludes on Kartik Purnima. The practice is believed to cleanse the mind and body and help devotees seek spiritual merit.

Since Raas Purnima coincides with Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, the day holds additional religious significance, with devotees lighting lamps and offering prayers.

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Raas Purnima 2026: Rituals And Celebrations

Devotees observe the occasion with fasting, prayers and special worship of Lord Krishna and Radha. Some of the common rituals include: