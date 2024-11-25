Rann Utsav 2024: All You Need To Know About Gujarat's Most Awaited Festival

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat | Pinterest

The Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, a white sand desert, attracts visitors with vibrant winter festivities. Every year, the extravagant festivities of Rann Utsav in Rann of Kutch are widely known across the nation and globally as well.



The most unforgettable memories in your life will be the moments when you experience the desert environment at night during a full moon day, watch folk dances and song performances, and participate in various cultural activities and fun events. In essence, Rann Utsav combines nature, culture, and happiness.

Women dancing in cultural attire during the Rann Utsav event. | Pinterest

What Is Rann Utsav?



In truth, Rann Utsav is a tourist festival held by the Tourism Department of Gujarat to showcase the distinctiveness of Rann of Kutch during the winter season. This festival lasts for three months, continuing until winter ends. Experiencing the full moon days at the Rann of Kutch is the main highlight of the festival. In the winter months, the salt marshes of Kutch are covered in authentic and mesmerizing salt crystals.



Furthermore, this festival highlights the significance of arts and crafts. Throughout the three months, each day will feature unique folk songs and dances. Additionally, Rann Utsav is an excellent option for unique excursions and thrilling adventures. Nevertheless, Rann Utsav serves as an excellent opportunity to showcase Gujarat's rich heritage and culture during the festival.

Stargazing at Rann Of Kutch | Pinterest

Background of Rann Utsav



The inception of Rann Utsav dates back to 2005. This festival has been celebrated since 2005. The Tourism Department of Gujarat has been hosting Rann Utsav annually since that day, featuring extravagant celebrations.



The festival was organized to showcase the natural beauty and landscapes of Rann of Kutch to a global audience.

The Rann Utsav festival has gained massive popularity and excitement both domestically and internationally since its inception.

Road leading to Rann Of Kutch | Pinterest

Location of the Rann Utsav Festival



The Rann Utsav Carnival is held in Dhordo village, famously referred to as the 'Tent City' in Kutch. The festival occurs here annually, and almost 400 Tents are used for lodging.



Tourists can select from various tents based on their needs. The options include Premium, Deluxe AC Swiss, Non-AC Swiss, and Economy Non-AC Swiss tents. Therefore, tourists can choose any of the luxurious elements and amenities available to them.



The location also includes a clubhouse for indoor games, a conference hall for business meetings, a spa, a meditation hall, a children's play area, a cafe, and Golf carts for exploring nearby village attractions. The arrangements made for tourists at the venue are becoming increasingly luxurious and extravagant to enhance their enjoyment of the festival.

The Rann Utsav Celebration Dates



November 2024 Dates



29th October to 3rd November 2024 - Dates for the Diwali festival.



14th through 16th of November 2024 will experience a Full Moon.



December 2024 Dates



December 14th-15th-16th, 2024 - Second Full Moon



22 to 31 December 2024 - Festive season and Lunar event



January 2025 Dates



12th, 13th, and 14th of January in the year 2025 - Complete Lunar Phase



February 2025 Dates



February 11-12-13, 2025 - Complete Full Moon



March 2025 Dates



March 13th-14th-15th, 2025 - Complete Lunar Phase

