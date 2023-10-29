Rann Utsav 2023: Places To Stay For Celebrating Gujarat's Rich Heritage and Culture

Rann of Kutch | File

Mark your calendars because the highly anticipated Rann Utsav is here! The popular festival in Gujarat that promises a treat for everyone, with premium tents at Dhordo village, camel rides, and daily trips to the Great Rann, is set to run from October 26, 2023, to February 20, 2024.

The festival’s uniqueness complements the spectacular, boundless white desert. You will also encounter old temples and historical landmarks that will leave an indelible mark on your memory.

An array of folk music and dance performances organised in the shimmering moonlit landscape provides the most enchanting experience. The colourful fairs held near the beach or the banks of a lake swing with the spirit of festivity, fervour, and flamboyant while the organised tour around Kutch is an ideal occasion to be part of the region and experience the zeal and uniqueness of the people through a celebration of life!

If you are planning to visit Gujarat and be a part of this enthusiastic festival to witness the enjoyment all over the place, here are a few staycations to stay and create memories for life.

Rann Utsav Tent City, Bhuj

Journey into the Enchanting Desert Experience of Rann Utsav, The Tent City, where the allure of the desert seamlessly mingles with the luxuries of the modern world. This exceptional glamping destination is more than just a place to stay; it's a portal to the very heart of Kutch's culture, where age-old traditions gracefully coexist with contemporary conveniences. Located a five-hour drive away from Bhuj Airport, the Rann Utsav Tent City eagerly awaits visitors, opening its doors from November 10, 2023, to February 25, 2024.

Statue of Unity Tent City-1

Situated amidst verdant landscapes and breathtaking panoramas, the Statue of Unity Tent City-1 offers an environmentally conscious sanctuary for individuals yearning to escape the demands of their busy lives. This place has gained acclaim for crafting a unique fusion of opulent offerings spanning a wide spectrum of tourism genres, encompassing cultural, rural, spiritual, heritage, patriotic, wildlife, eco, and adventure experiences.

Rann Village Resort

Nestled in the charming Bhirandiyara village in Kutch, this establishment is known for its opulent service and warm hospitality, embodying the rich traditions of Kutch. The resort exudes an authentic village ambiance, offering a comprehensive range of amenities to enhance your stay and create lasting memories. Evenings come alive with cultural programs and traditional folk musical performances, ensuring every night is a vibrant celebration. Additionally, the resort provides knowledgeable guides to enhance your sightseeing experience.