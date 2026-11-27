Divyanka (Gigi) Bedi, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet Bedi, recently tied the knot with fitness entrepreneur Apoorv Mathur in Mumbai, bringing together traditional Indian dressing and a rather personal heirloom detail. The couple's unconventional registered wedding also had a fashion moment worth noticing, with the groom wearing a necklace that belonged to the bride's grandmother.

What the duo wore for their big day



Gigi and Apoorv got married on November 20 and 21, 2026, in Mumbai. For the occasion, Gigi chose a stunning red Banarasi saree by Raw Mango, giving her wedding look a classic, richly traditional touch. She paired it with a corset designed by Netri Aggarwal, adding a contemporary element to the otherwise traditional ensemble.



Her styling featured traditional gold jewellery, including statement earrings and a necklace, while her hair was tied back in a bun adorned with white flowers. The red-and-gold colour palette, detailed saree border and structured blouse brought together a look that balanced heritage craftsmanship with modern bridal styling.

Apoorv, meanwhile, wore a traditional red outfit and safa designed by Anisha Jain. His ensemble featured a red kurta, a richly embroidered jacket with intricate multicoloured detailing and a matching red turban. But the standout accessory was the bride's grandmother's heirloom necklace, which he wore for the wedding. It added a sentimental touch to his look and made the couple's wedding fashion all the more personal.

Wedding guests and more



Beyond the outfits, the couple's story also had an unconventional beginning. Gigi and Apoorv had been friends and business partners for years before their relationship turned romantic. Apoorv is the co-founder of The Space Fitness, which he runs alongside Gigi.



The wedding celebrations saw several familiar faces from the film industry, including Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Danny Denzongpa, Ayesha Shroff, Krishna Shroff and Shaheen Bhatt, among others.

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