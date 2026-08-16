Rani Ki Vav On Rs 100 Note: How Gujarat's 1,000-Year-Old Architectural Marvel Made It To Currency?

How Gujarat's 1,000-Year-Old Architectural Marvel Made It To Currency? |

If you have ever looked closely at India's ₹100 currency note, you may have noticed the intricate heritage monument depicted on its reverse side. It is Rani Ki Vav, a magnificent stepwell located in Patan, Gujarat, on the bank of the Saraswati River. It is one of India's finest examples of ancient water architecture.

Rani Ki Vav was built in the 11th century, and it is believed to have been commissioned by Queen Udayamati in memory of her husband, King Bhima I of the Chaulukya, or Solanki, dynasty. The stepwell was designed not only as a source of water but also as a grand architectural and spiritual space.

Why is Rani Ki Vav on the ₹100 note?

Rani Ki Vav is featured on the back of the lavender ₹100 banknote. The Reserve Bank of India features important Indian heritage sites and cultural symbols to celebrate and highlight India's profound cultural legacy and historic architectural excellence. It was released by the Reserve Bank of India in July 2018.

The monument is particularly renowned for its detailed sculptures and elaborate underground structure. Designed like an inverted temple, the stepwell consists of several levels leading down towards the water, with intricately carved pillars, walls and sculptures adorning its interiors.

The carvings depict numerous Hindu deities, mythological figures and scenes, showcasing the extraordinary craftsmanship of the period.

Gujarat's stepwell | TripAdvisor

A UNESCO World Heritage site

Rani Ki Vav received international recognition when it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014. UNESCO describes it as an exceptional example of the distinctive tradition of stepwell construction in the Indian subcontinent. The stepwell was designed as an inverted temple going deep into the earth; it highlights ancient India’s advanced water management systems and profound reverence for natural resources.

Interestingly, the monument was buried for centuries under layers of silt before extensive excavation and conservation efforts helped reveal its architectural grandeur.