Ramzan Mubarak 2024: The Holy Month Of 'Ibadat' Awaits New Moon

The Indian Muslims are eager to hail the pious month of Ramzan to embark on a beautiful routine of 'Sehri', 'Roza', 'Iftar', 'Tarawih', 'Tilawat', and more. The season of falling in love with Almighty Allah to bring mercy will begin between March 11 and 12, depending on the first glimpse of the new crescent moon. Muslims await the silver lining to foster a blissful fate.

Detox your house, heart, soul, and mind to make room for luminous prayers. The blooming journey of 30 days will enlighten your soul and wash away the pain of confronting the deepest scars. Bow down your head for a 'Sajda' to welcome Ramzan and evaporate the worldly turmoil of traps that hit your steps to either disturb or devastate the beautiful flow of being.

The crescent moon and calendar

The Indian subcontinent steps into Ramazan a day after the first 'Roza' in Saudi Arabia because the Islamic calendar measures days on a lunar scale. As the holy Qura'an was gifted to the human race in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, this phase is celebrated with great devotion and gratitude to refresh 'Iman' and 'Taqwa'. This blissful cycle of fasting ends with the grand festive celebration of 'Eid-Ul-Fitr'.

Reminders For A Blissful Ramzan

''Do not lose hope, nor be sad.''

Qura'an 3:139

''He knows what is in every heart.''

-Qura'an 67:13

''God does not look at your forms and possessions; He looks at your hearts and your deeds.”

-Prophet Muhammad

''No two things have been combined better than knowledge and patience.”

-Prophet Muhammad

''Do not worship except Allah, and do good to parents, relatives, orphans, and the needy. Speak to in people good words, establish prayer, and give zakat (charity).''

Qura'an 2:83

''When the world pushes you to your knees, you're in the perfect position to pray.''

-Hazrat Ali

''Woman is a delicate creature with strong emotions who has been created by the Almighty to shoulder responsibility for educating society and moving toward perfection. God created woman as a symbol of His own beauty and to give solace to her partner and her family.''

-Hazrat Ali