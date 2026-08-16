Rajasthan Celebrates Hariyali Teej With Folk Dance, Teej Mata Royal Procession At Jaipur's City Palace With Regional Fervour

Rajasthan Celebrates Hariyali Teej With Folk Dance |

Rajasthan came alive with colour, music and traditional festivities as Hariyali Teej was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The celebration begins with private rituals in the palace's zenana (Zanani-Deodhi) before the idol of Goddess Parvati is carried out through the historic Tripolia Gate for public viewing. One of the major highlights of the festival was the grand Teej Mata procession at Jaipur's City Palace, which brought together centuries-old royal traditions, folk performances and vibrant cultural celebrations.

The festival is celebrated during the monsoon season and holds special significance for women, who traditionally dress in colourful attire, apply mehendi, sing folk songs and participate in traditional dances. The celebrations also reflect Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage and its deep-rooted connection with seasonal festivities.

Teej Mata procession at Jaipur City Palace

The historic City Palace in Jaipur witnessed a spectacular Teej procession, where the beautifully adorned idol of Teej Mata was carried amid traditional rituals and festive music. The idol was decorated with elaborate jewellery, flowers and ornate attire, reflecting the grandeur associated with the royal celebrations.

Women dressed in colourful Rajasthani outfits participated in the festivities, with several seen performing traditional folk dances. Their vibrant ghagras, odhnis and jewellery added to the visual splendour of the celebration.

The procession was accompanied by traditional performers and musicians, creating a lively atmosphere as it moved through the historic surroundings of Jaipur.

Folk Dance and Rajasthani Traditions

Teej Mata idol passed through Tripolia Bazaar, Chhoti Chaupar, and Gangauri Bazaar. The festival featured decorated camels, horses, royal palanquins, and hundreds of traditional Rajasthani folk artists. Folk performances remained an important part of the celebrations. Traditional dancers dressed in colourful costumes performed against the backdrop of Jaipur's heritage architecture, showcasing Rajasthan's distinctive performing arts. Local women in the state wore bright green and multi-coloured Leheriya sarees with traditional jewellery.

About Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej is traditionally associated with the arrival of the monsoon and is celebrated in honour of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. On this day, devotees observe rituals and seek blessings for marital happiness and prosperity. This monsoon festival is mostly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.