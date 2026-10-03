Raise A Pint To Oktoberfest 2026 In Mumbai

Sesame at Hyatt Centric, Juhu |

Every year, Munich, Germany hosts one of the world’s most recognised festivals—Oktoberfest. The 191-year-old festival is known for general merrymaking and revelry; the focal point and reason for its popularity are the beers. Oktoberfest in Munich can only serve locally brewed beers, and the beer brewed specifically for the festival is called Marzen.

Beers are a common thread even in India, especially with the craft beer boom, a reason why local Oktoberfest celebrations and promotions have gained momentum. Here are seven Oktoberfest celebrations to check out in Mumbai:

Border Bean Barbecue, Lower Parel

The Lower Parel smokehouse is teaming up with The Daily Cut, the artisanal meat and charcuterie brand and 2 Down Beer Co. for a one-day Oktoberfest, Brats, Brews & Brunch, on October 4, 2026, 12 noon onwards. The collaboration brings together Border Bean’s expertise in fire, smoke, patience, and pit mastery, while The Daily Cut brings its expertise in handcrafted, single-batch charcuterie and artisanal meats. Most importantly, wash it down with 2 Down Beer Co.’s craft beers on tap, including award-winning Daddy Coollager; Gold Rush rice lager; and Missing Piece wheat beer. You can choose between two unlimited options, a Porky Menu and a Chicken Menu.

Someplace Else, BKC

Someplace Else, BKC is celebrating the season with a specially curated German-inspired feast from September 19 - October 4, 2026. The food menu features pretzels, schnitzels, German wheat cheesy dip, chicken wings, salt and pepper prawns, beer buckets and beer on tap.

Geoffrey’s, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

Till October 4, Geoffrey’s at Hotel Marine Plaza becomes a relaxed setting to gather with friends, settle in over good food and drinks, and toast Oktoberfest.

Le Café, Chembur

The Chembur institution, Le Café, is celebrating Mugtober Fest from October 3- November 3 with beer, bites and Bavarian spirit. The month-long fest has a special menu that brings together hearty German-inspired plates like Bavarian Crispy Cauliflower served with creamy herb chimichurri, Crispy Frankfurt with Beer Cheese Sauce, Schnitzel with Mushroom Ragu, and Chicken Frikadellen with beer mustard sauce, along with two refreshing beer options, ENZO Strong Lager and WITUNO Belgian Cream Ale, designed to be enjoyed by the mug.

Gourmet Village, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Two floors of Gourmet Village will bring to life Oktoberfest special festivities on October 3-4, 2026, including live caricature artists, temporary tattoos, beer mug engraving, personalised charms, arcade games and an improv evening at Silver Train restaurant. The broader festival experience will continue till October 10, 2026.

Berlin Brew, Lower Parel

Berlin Brew, inspired by Bavarian heritage, has introduced a limited-edition Munich Lager for its Oktoberfest celebrations. The seasonal brew is a classic German-style lager with a 5.5% ABV and 22 IBU, pouring a deep golden to light amber hue. It will be available till October 4, 2026.

Bluebop Cafe, Khar

Bluebop Café is bringing in Oktoberfest with Buy 2, Get 1 Free or Buy 3, Get 2 Free offers on selected Indian beers. This will be available till October 6, 2026.

Sesame at Hyatt Centric, Juhu

From September 15 to October 5, 2026, Sesame at Hyatt Centric Juhu will bring alive Oktoberfest with a selection of German beers like Hoegaarden Witbier Belgium and Oktoberfest-themed cocktails. Nosh on hearty bratwurst, crispy schnitzel, and tangy sauerkraut.