Rainy-Day Food Guide: Steaming Dim Sum & Floral Tea — How To Experience Yum Cha at Mumbai

The dim sum basket at Yauatcha features 24 steamed dumplings | All pics: Anita Aikara/FPJ

This monsoon, Yauatcha at BKC is inviting Mumbaikars to slow down, sip tea and savour the centuries-old ritual of Yum Cha — a cherished Sunday tradition passed down through generations in China. While Hong Kong remains synonymous with an authentic Yum Cha experience, you can get a taste of the ritual right here in Mumbai, no flight miles required.

Monsoon, But Make It Yum Cha

The experience begins with a steaming floral tea served in a beautiful clay pot. Watching the piping brew cascade into matching cups, with delicate wisps escaping, is oddly therapeutic — and very much part of the vibe.

Choose from Green Tea, brewed with Darjeeling’s green tea leaves; Blue Tea, made with Oolong leaves; or Flower Tea, infused with fragrant chamomile.

Tea to kickstart the dinning ritual |

Basket Full of Little Flavour Bombs

Vegetarians can go all in with the all-veg selection, while non-vegetarians can opt for a platter that brings together both vegetarian and meat-and-seafood favourites.

It's a dim sum line-up that is almost impossible to scroll past — think Chicken and Prawn Shui Mai, Spicy Chicken Dumpling, Chicken Coriander Dumpling, Spicy Har Gau, Seabass Dumpling and Scallop Shui Mai.

On the vegetarian side, there’s Truffle Edamame Dumpling, Asparagus and Water Chestnut Dumpling, Vegetable Chive Dumpling, and Lotus Root, Mock Meat and Mushroom Dumpling.

There's nothing like too many dumplings at Yauatcha |

The Flavours Strike That Sweet Spot

Nothing too fiery, nothing too forgettable, each dumpling has its own personality, yet somehow plays perfectly with the rest of the basket. The Chicken and Prawn Shui Mai is the undisputed scene-stealer, with the Spicy Chicken Dumpling and Chicken Coriander Dumpling following closely behind.

Full marks for the presentation. The colourful assortment arrives nestled in petite bamboo baskets. One glance at the table and resisting the urge to photograph the spread is basically impossible.

If demolishing 24 dumplings in a go is a challenge one wouldn't dare taking, patrons can simply order a regular portion of their favourites and enjoy them at a much more leisurely pace — because good dim sum deserves to be savoured, not speed-run.

Sesame Prawn Toast and Prawn Wonton |

In that section, you'll find the Sesame Prawn Toast, not technically a dumpling, it features a generous prawn nestled onto a toast, deep-fried to golden perfection, and garnished with sesame seeds. It's got crunch and pairs beautifully with the chilli oil sauces on the table.

The Prawn Wonton brings a different kind of comfort. Dunked in a sweet-and-spicy vinaigrette, the plump wontons are practically made for Mumbai’s cool, humid monsoon days. Take a bite, sip the sauce, go in for another — suddenly, braving the rain feels like a very good decision.

Vegetarians can opt for the Crunchy Iceberg Dumpling, Szechuan Crystal Dumping or Vegetable Poached Peking Dumpling, among others.

Tropical Dome |

Save Room for Something Sweet

No Yauatcha visit feels complete without a little detour into dessert territory. The sweet treats aren't part of the monsoon menu, but honestly, that’s hardly a reason to skip them. Head downstairs and prepare to be tempted by a line-up that looks almost too pretty to eat.

For fruity freshness, there’s the Raspberry Dice, Red Fruit Fromage or Tropical Dome. If you’re leaning towards something richer, the Pecan and Coffee Delice makes a decadent final act.

Not in the mood for a full-blown dessert? Keep it cool with Yauatcha’s selection of ice creams and sorbets. Because after a table full of dim sum, a sweet little finale is the only way to sign off a very delicious monsoon ritual.

Cost for the vegetable dim sum platter: ₹4,850/-, regular dim sum platter: ₹6,250/-

Address: Ground Floor, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai