Rainforest Wild Asia: Singapore’s Fifth Wildlife Park To Open In March 2025

Red dholes move in packs and can be seen searching out their prey at the Watering Hole, one of the flexible habitats at Rainforest Wild Asia. (For illustration purposes only). Photo courtesy: Mandai Wildlife Group |

Accessible from Mandai Wildlife West, Rainforest Wild Asia is set to offer a very different set of experiences. Inspired by treks through rainforests, visitors will be able to embark on journeys of discovery tailored to their appetite for adventure. This globally unique experience offers a variety of paths to explore, allowing adventurers to seek out wildlife and marvel at the wonders of a rainforest, both above and below the ground.

“Our newest park celebrates the rainforests of our region, which are home to a vast array of natural wonders,” said Mike Barclay, Group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group.

Rainforest Wild Asia allows guests to choose their level of adventure as they explore an immersive rainforest setting, whether through sedate universally designed walkways or high adrenaline scrambling paths and guided climbing adventures. They can experience its diverse layers, from the verdant tree canopies to an exciting subterranean labyrinth of walk-through cave chambers. The park is designed to allow iconic animal species from the region, including tigers, sun bears, tapirs and gregarious langurs, to roam through extensive habitats.– Mike Barclay, Group CEO, Mandai Wildlife Group.

“This immersive design gives our guests the chance to witness how different animals thrive in distinct rainforest settings. Most importantly, we hope to create strong feelings of connection to nature and a renewed determination to cherish and protect our planet,” Barclay added.

Map of Rainforest Wild Asia. Photo courtesy: Mandai Wildlife Group |

While it has been designed with elements that will appeal to adventure-seeking individuals, the 13-hectare Rainforest Wild Asia welcomes everyone — from multi-generational families to energetic explorers.

Do wear comfortable shoes to enjoy the rainforest explorations. Wide elevated walkways with sheltered rest stops ensure accessibility to all, including families with strollers and wheelchair users, providing opportunities for easy strolls to view diverse rainforest landscapes and animals.

For a more rugged experience, visitors can venture along forest trails scattered with fallen logs, boulders, streams and bridges. Those seeking adrenaline-pumping experiences can purchase harnessed experiences and guided tours offering high-element traverses across rock faces, freefall jumps and challenging caving adventures.

Malayan tiger habitat at Rainforest Wild Asia. (For illustration purposes only) Photo courtesy: Mandai Wildlife Group |

“Rainforest Wild Asia invites guests to embark on a new adventure with every visit, ensuring that each journey through the park is a unique and unforgettable exploration of nature’s wonders,” it said.

Flexible habitats will be introduced at Rainforest Wild Asia for the first time. Different animals, such as red dholes and babirusas, will be featured at various times of the day. These dynamic habitats provide stimulating environments for the animals, encouraging natural behaviours while allowing visitors to observe these behaviours, creating meaningful educational experiences.

Rainforest Wild Asia will be home to 29 iconic animal species, including new-to-Singapore species like the threatened François’ langur and the Philippine spotted deer. In recreating the rainforest setting, close to 7,000 Southeast Asian trees and shrubs have been planted to supplement the existing protected patches of rainforest.

An immersive journey into Southeast Asia’s rainforests

Across 10 different zones, visitors will navigate a multi-layered rainforest adventure, where animal encounters turn into delightful surprises. By tuning in to nature’s subtle cues, visitors learn to seek out wildlife hidden among the trees and foliage. One highlight will be The Karsts, where jagged limestone formations peek through the canopy, creating one of the park’s most scenic backdrops. Here, visitrs can enjoy views of primates swinging, leaping and traversing the environment. Those with a thirst for adventure can manoeuvre across the sheer cliffs along a via ferrata path under a guided tour.

Inspired by the habitats of canopy-dwelling primates, the expertly designed Karsts offer different vantage points from which visitors can spot the François langurs foraging in the trees or resting in the rock crevices. (For illustration purposes only). Photo courtesy: Mandai Wildlife Group |

Visitors will have to duck below fallen trees or climb over logs as they descend to the Forest Floor before making their way to the Rock Cascade, home to the charismatic Malayan tiger. They can watch the majestic cats show off their power and agility as they navigate waterfalls, streams, rocky outcrops and clusters of trees. The Canopy will give visitors a glimpse into life at the treetops and chance encounters with species like the Javan langur and red-shanked douc langur.

Explore various cave chambers at the Cavern, including the oculus, where guests can look up to see the sky through an opening in the rock above. (For illustration purposes only). Photo courtesy: Mandai Wildlife Group |

Visits will round off with a journey through The Cavern chambers, inspired by the world-famous Mulu Caves in Sarawak, one of the largest and most intricate cave systems in Southeast Asia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Through a collaboration with Sarawak Forestry Department, the design team scanned the rock features of Mulu Caves and recreated the ancient rock formations that took millions of years to form. Visitors can choose to progress along safe and engaging subterranean walkways or embark on more adventurous side paths to seek out cave species including racer snakes and giant black scorpions.

Leap from 20m – the highest point of Rainforest Wild Asia – at Canopy Jump, one of several add-on adventure experiences. Feel the adrenaline of a free fall and take in the stunning rainforest vistas before transitioning safely to the forest floor below. Photo courtesy: Mandai Wildlife Group |

The next phase will see the opening of Rainforest Wild Africa, inspired by the diverse landscapes of the Afro-Tropical region and Madagascar. “With a diverse range of offerings and new experiences to come, the Mandai Wildlife Reserve aims to become a world-leading wildlife and nature destination that stirs the hearts and minds of all our visitors,” it said.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)