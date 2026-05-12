Rainbow Clouds Light Up Skies In Indonesia, Viral Videos Leave Netizens Stunned | X @accuweather

A rare rainbow cloud phenomenon spotted across parts of Indonesia has taken social media by storm, leaving netizens mesmerised by glowing clouds shimmering in vibrant shades of pink, green and blue.

Videos of the unusual sky spectacle, reportedly captured over Bekasi and Bogor Regencies, quickly went viral after users shared clips of the colourful clouds hovering above Jonggol in Bogor. The videos amassed millions of views online, with many viewers questioning whether the visuals were real or artificially generated using AI.

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However, local authorities confirmed that the phenomenon was completely natural. According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the dazzling display was caused by a scientific phenomenon known as cloud iridescence.

“The phenomenon seen in the video is a common occurrence in the atmosphere and is related to atmospheric optics,” said Ida Pramuwardani, Acting Director of Public Meteorology at BMKG, as quoted by local reports.

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What is cloud iridescence phenomenon?

Cloud iridescence, often referred to as “rainbow clouds” or “fire rainbows,” occurs when sunlight passes through thin clouds containing tiny water droplets or ice crystals that are nearly uniform in size. As the sunlight interacts with these particles, the light is diffracted, bending and separating into different colours, creating a glowing, rainbow-like effect across the clouds.

The rare visual spectacle sparked fascination online, with users flooding social media platforms with reactions and theories about the phenomenon. While such formations are uncommon, meteorologists say they can appear under the right atmospheric conditions and are considered one of nature’s most stunning optical displays.