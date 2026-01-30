Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections

Rahul Mishra with Canadian model Coco Rocha at Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 | Pic: Rahul Mishra

Two Indian designers who have become a staple on the most coveted fashion week in the world, Paris Haute Couture Week (PHCW), Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta, have done it again. At the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026, the two left a mark on the fashion fraternity as they brought Indian spiritual philosophies to life in their designs.

Mishra’s collection, Alchemy, embodies the panchabhuta, portraying life's fragile balance and transience through couture. The pieces in the collection are his interpretation of the five elements, earth (Prithvi), water (Apas), fire (Agni), air (Vayu), and space (Akasha), embellished in his signature hand embroidery, sequin work and sculpted silhouettes. He partnered with Tanishq for the show to present the latter’s Desert Diamonds collection.

Makeup by MAC Cosmetics to fulfil Gaurav Gupta’s vision for his The Divine Androgyne collection | Pic: MAC Cosmetics

Gupta’s collection, The Divine Androgyne, delves deeper into binary frameworks through which relationships are defined; at its foundation is the Indian philosophy of advait, or non-duality. The collection features pieces constructed with over 30,000 Preciosa crystals in twin silhouettes and filament architecture. Some pieces are inspired by fantasy forests and hybrid resin constructions. Gupta collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to bring his vision to life through makeup.