 Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections

Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections

Indian couturiers have become a mainstay on global fashion runways, case in point, Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026

Manasi Y MastakarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Mishra with Canadian model Coco Rocha at Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 | Pic: Rahul Mishra

Two Indian designers who have become a staple on the most coveted fashion week in the world, Paris Haute Couture Week (PHCW), Rahul Mishra and Gaurav Gupta, have done it again. At the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026, the two left a mark on the fashion fraternity as they brought Indian spiritual philosophies to life in their designs.

Mishra’s collection, Alchemy, embodies the panchabhuta, portraying life's fragile balance and transience through couture. The pieces in the collection are his interpretation of the five elements, earth (Prithvi), water (Apas), fire (Agni), air (Vayu), and space (Akasha), embellished in his signature hand embroidery, sequin work and sculpted silhouettes. He partnered with Tanishq for the show to present the latter’s Desert Diamonds collection.

Makeup by MAC Cosmetics to fulfil Gaurav Gupta’s vision for his The Divine Androgyne collection

Makeup by MAC Cosmetics to fulfil Gaurav Gupta’s vision for his The Divine Androgyne collection | Pic: MAC Cosmetics

Gupta’s collection, The Divine Androgyne, delves deeper into binary frameworks through which relationships are defined; at its foundation is the Indian philosophy of advait, or non-duality. The collection features pieces constructed with over 30,000 Preciosa crystals in twin silhouettes and filament architecture. Some pieces are inspired by fantasy forests and hybrid resin constructions. Gupta collaborated with MAC Cosmetics to bring his vision to life through makeup.

FPJ Shorts
'Savarkar Sadan In Dadar Merits Heritage Protection To Prevent Demolition': ASI To Bombay HC
'Savarkar Sadan In Dadar Merits Heritage Protection To Prevent Demolition': ASI To Bombay HC
Mumbai News: OC Amnesty Policy Implementation Delayed As BMC Awaits Standing Committee Sanction
Mumbai News: OC Amnesty Policy Implementation Delayed As BMC Awaits Standing Committee Sanction
Mumbai News: New Family Court Building Faces Fresh Delay, Lawyers Hope Shift Only By End Of 2026
Mumbai News: New Family Court Building Faces Fresh Delay, Lawyers Hope Shift Only By End Of 2026
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Roar To 48-Run Win Over Delhi Superheros
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections
Rahul Mishra And Gaurav Gupta, Inspired By Indian Philosophy For Latest Couture Collections
Why India Matters to Forevermark’s Global Design Story
Why India Matters to Forevermark’s Global Design Story
Philadelphia Is Summer 2026's Must-Visit Hotspot
Philadelphia Is Summer 2026's Must-Visit Hotspot
Esha Gupta Is A Modern Barbie In Metallic Mini Dress, Dramatic Pink Cape In Paris
Esha Gupta Is A Modern Barbie In Metallic Mini Dress, Dramatic Pink Cape In Paris
Is Nipah Virus New Covid-19? Know How Does It Spread: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
Is Nipah Virus New Covid-19? Know How Does It Spread: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment