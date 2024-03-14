Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Tiffin Room To Celebrate Holi From 18 – 31 March With A Kaleidoscope Of Colours And Flavours

Wondrous Flavours of Holi by the Tiffin Room. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

Spring is here and with it the festival of colours, Holi. To make the festivity even more special, Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Tiffin Room will host ‘The Wondrous Flavours of Holi’ from 18 to 31 March 2024. It’ll feature an assemblage of tantalising North Indian culinary specialties meticulously curated by award-winning Chef de Cuisine Kuldeep Negi.

The limited-time dining experience will be available in both non-vegetarian and vegetarian menus, alongside an alcohol beverage pairing option for an elevated celebratory affair.

The menu

The menu will feature a creative reinterpretation of a Holi festive favourite, Dahi Gujia, sweet yellow lentil dumplings stuffed with blend of sweet yogurt, tamarind and spicy mint chutney and succulent spicy tandoori-grilled pickled chicken wrap, Achari Murgh Tikka Kathi Roll.

Award-winning Chef de Cuisine Kuldeep Negi has created the special Holi menu at the Tiffin Room. Photo: Connected to India |

Foodies can up the ante with unique alcohol pairings including TanquerayRangpur Lime Gin with Premium Indian Tonic, offering bright zesty notes and the Heggies Vineyard Estate Chardonnay, a fruity complement that perfectly enhances the flavours of the tandoori chicken.

The main course comprises Tawa Masala Fish, a delicately pan-seared black cod with special blended spices; Murgh Madras, juicy boneless chicken leg fragrantly coated in curry leaves and fresh coconut, mustard seed, and spices; and Pahadi Gosht, luscious lamb curry prepared Himalayan-style topped with fresh herbs and spices.

Exquisite vegetarian main course creations are also available, including Tawa Baigan Methi Masala, brown-crusted eggplant accompanied by fresh fenugreek leaves, morel mushroom, enhanced with mango powder amidst other spices; Aloo Permal Subzi, a simple yet delicious combination of pointed gourd and baby potato brought together with tempered mustard oil and spices; as well as Pahadi Paneer, Himalayan-style Indian cottage cheese curry stewed in an aromatic spice blend.

The limited-time dining experience will be available in both non-vegetarian and vegetarian menus. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

To pair with the main courses is Tenuta di Sesta Brunello Di Montalcino Sangiovese, a bold and intense Italian red to complement spices and flavours.

Finally, conclude the evocative experience with Makai Halwa, a sweet-corn iteration of the semolina-based sweet delight, sweet Gujia dumplings stuffed with coconut and dried fruits, and deep-fried Gur Para coated with jaggery syrup.

Both menus will serve Shahi Dal, a luxurious yellow lentil curry infused with a blend of black beans and red kidney beans, along with Tomato Mint Pulao, lusciously buttery long-grain Indian basmati rice with fresh tomato, mint, and toasted cardamom, as well as an assortment of chutneys and pickles to complement the gastronomic experience.

A selection of freshly prepared flatbreads, including rich and buttery Butter Naan and Laccha Parantha, will also be offered.

When, where and how much?

The Wondrous Flavours of Holi will run from 18 March to 31 March 2024. Lunch will be served between 12:00pm and 1:30pm. Dinner is between 6:30pm and 9:00pm.

The location is Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. The Tiffin Room is located at the main building and is accessible via the main hotel entrance.

Both menus will be served with Shahi Dal and flatbreads like Butter Naan. Photo courtesy: Raffles Hotel Singapore |

The dress code is casual chic. Shorts are allowed during lunch, however, no slip-ons or flip-flops will be allowed.

The non-vegetarian menu will cost SGD 132 + taxes (per guest). The vegetarian menu is priced at SGD 122 + taxes (per guest). Alcoholic beverages can be bought at SGD 58 + taxes (per guest) for two glasses. Four glasses per guest will cost SGD 98 + taxes.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)