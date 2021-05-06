Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti: Inspirational quotes by the Nobel laureate

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated every year on May 7. Tagore was an Indian polymath. He was The Jack of all trades, one might even call him The Master.

He was a poet, writer, playwright, composer, philosopher, social reformer and painter.

Tagore reshaped Bengali Literature and music as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Tagore is the Author of the "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse" of Gitanjali.

In 1913, he became the first non-European as well as the first lyricist to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Tagore's poetic songs were viewed as spiritual and mercurial. He is sometimes referred to as "The Bard of Bengal" which means "The Storyteller of Bengal."

Here are some inspirational quotes of Rabindranath Tagore:

1. Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

2. You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

3. Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

4. Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom.

5. Facts are many, but the truth is one.

6. Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.

7. Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.

8. The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.

9. What is Art? It is the response of man's creative soul to the call of the Real.

10. Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them.

11. The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.

12. By plucking her petals, you do not gather the beauty of the flower.