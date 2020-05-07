Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Gurudev's quotes to send as messages on WhatsApp and Facebook

Rabindranath Tagore, one of the world's most prolific poet and cultural icon, was born on May 7, 1861. Tagore became the first Asian Nobel Laureate and the first non-European to win the Nobel price for his exemplary work in the field of literature in 1913.

The author, poet, and painter contributed immensely to the Bengali literature with his work which remains relevant even today.

While the world celebrates Tagore's birthday by remembering his writings, Bengali's celebrate his birthday with excitement and fervour. Bengali's across the world will stick pick up a calendar to confirm the date. You'd ask why? Well, Bengali's celebrate Rabindra Jayanti on the 25th day of the first Bengali month of Boishakh and it rarely concided with May 7, the day he was born.

Well, according to the English calendar, Tagore was born on May 7, 1861 to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi at their Jorasanko mansion in Kolkata. However, if you go by the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born in 1268 on the 25th day of Boisakh that is 25 days after Bengali's celebrate Poila Boisakh.

On Tagore's 159th birth anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes, messages and thoughts by the prolific poet that will still give you goosebumps;

1. By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.

2. If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or i’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

3. Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.

4. The small wisdom is like water in a glass:clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea:dark, mysterious, impenetrable.

5. A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.

6. Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

7. Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.

8. I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

9. Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live.

10. Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.

11. Most people believe the mind to be a mirror, more or less accurately reflecting the world outside them, not realizing on the contrary that the mind is itself the principal element of creation.

12. We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.

13. Facts are many, but the truth is one.

14. Depth of friendship does not depend on length of acquaintance.

15. Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

16. You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

17. Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.

18. Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom.

19. The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.

20. Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.