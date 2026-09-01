Quote Of The Day By Zendaya: ‘A Feminist Is A Person Who Believes In Power Of Women Just As Much As They Believe In Anyone Else’ |

As Zendaya celebrates her 30th birthday on September 1, the acclaimed actress and fashion icon continues to inspire fans not just through her work and style, but also through her thoughtful views on confidence, individuality and life. Over the years, she has spoken about feminism, authenticity, self-expression and choosing positivity, offering words that resonate beyond the spotlight.

“A feminist is a person who believes in the power of women just as much as they believe in the power of anyone else.”

Zendaya's words offer a simple and inclusive understanding of feminism. The quote highlights the belief that women deserve to be recognised for their strength, abilities and potential just as much as anyone else.

“Fashion is a great thing, it's a way to express who you are.”

For Zendaya, fashion goes beyond clothes and trends. Her statement reflects how personal style can become a powerful form of self-expression, allowing people to communicate their personality and individuality without saying a word.

“I don't think it is important to be a role model, because if you are a role model, you are pretending to be someone else.”

The actress encourages people to focus on being authentic rather than trying to fit into the expectations attached to being a role model. Staying true to yourself, she suggests, is more meaningful than trying to portray an idealised version of yourself.

“Let's practice motivation and love, not discrimination and hate.”

This quote is a reminder to choose kindness and encouragement over negativity. Zendaya advocates for creating an environment where people support and motivate one another instead of allowing prejudice or hatred to take centre stage.

“There are so many great things in life; why dwell on negativity?”

Zendaya's words encourage a positive outlook even when life gets difficult. Rather than allowing negative experiences to consume our attention, the quote reminds us to appreciate the good things and moments that life has to offer.