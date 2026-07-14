Quote Of The Day By Wimbledon 2026 Champion Jannik Sinner: ‘You Have To Be Kind With The Pressure, Be Friends With It’ |

Fresh after becoming the Wimbledon 2026 champion and successfully defending his title, Jannik Sinner continues to inspire fans with not just his tennis, but also his calm mindset and mature outlook towards pressure, growth and success. Here are some of the Italian star's most memorable quotes that reflect the mentality behind his rise to the top.

"You have to be kind with the pressure. You have to make friendship with it."

Rather than treating pressure as an enemy, Sinner believes it should be embraced. According to him, pressure is a privilege that comes with competing at the highest level, and accepting it instead of fearing it helps athletes perform with greater confidence. His philosophy highlights that success comes when you learn to coexist with expectations rather than run away from them.

"Being calm is, for me as a player, really important, because you can see things a little bit better and a little bit faster."

For Sinner, staying composed is one of the biggest strengths on the tennis court. A calm mind allows him to read situations clearly, make quicker decisions and respond better during crucial moments of a match.

"I just try to stay focused, to stay calm. I enjoy every moment on the court and also off the court."

This quote reflects Sinner's balanced approach to life and competition. While remaining focused on his goals, he also believes in appreciating every experience, whether it's competing on the biggest stages or enjoying life beyond tennis.

"If you want to become a better tennis player, sometimes you have to miss. Sometimes you have to lose."

Sinner views setbacks as an essential part of improvement. He believes defeats and mistakes are valuable lessons that help athletes evolve, reminding aspiring players that growth often comes through resilience rather than perfection.