Quote Of The Day By Sunny Deol On His 69th Birthday: ‘People Should Love Me For My Work’ |

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 69th birthday on October 19. Known for his powerful screen presence, intense performances and iconic, whistle-worthy dialogues, the actor has carved a distinct identity in Hindi cinema. From action-packed blockbusters to emotionally charged roles, Sunny has entertained audiences for decades and continues to remain one of Bollywood's most recognisable stars.

Beyond his larger-than-life action-hero persona, Sunny Deol has often shared his honest views on cinema, fame, ageing and his responsibility as an actor.

A look at some of his iconic quotes:

“I am an entertainer. Cinema is entertainment. It is nothing more than that.”

Sunny Deol's statement reflects his straightforward understanding of cinema's purpose. For him, films are a medium to entertain audiences, evoke emotions and offer an escape from everyday life.

“I don't want to be known for bad things in life, ever. I should be known for my work. People should love me for my work.”

The actor emphasises that an artist's legacy should be defined by their professional contributions rather than controversies or personal speculation. His words highlight the value of building a lasting reputation through dedication, meaningful work and the impact one's performances leave on audiences.

“Age is just a number for me! A person is as young as he feels.”

Sunny's take on ageing reflects an optimistic outlook on life. Rather than allowing a number to define his abilities or ambitions, he suggests that one's attitude and enthusiasm matter more.

“I was both loved and hated for being upfront. But I was just being myself.”

Known for his candid personality, Sunny acknowledges that speaking one's mind can invite both appreciation and criticism. His words highlight the importance of authenticity, even when it does not always win everyone over.

“My films have always been considered the benchmark in action. I have a big responsibility to shoulder.”

Sunny Deol's action performances have become a defining part of his cinematic identity, with his intense screen presence and memorable sequences earning him a dedicated fan following.